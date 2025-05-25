Strong winds, rain claim two lives

Strong winds and rain lashed the city late on Saturday night, causing widespread damage and claiming two lives. The storm led to the collapse of trees, power poles and a factory wall in the Nanak Nagar area, resulting in the deaths of two labourers who were buried under the debris.

The strong winds also caused significant damages to the Civil Hospital, where windowpanes in the women’s ward shattered and several trees fell. More than half of the city areas was left without electricity, leaving residents in darkness.

Earlier, the Meteorological Department had issued an alert and warning of strong winds with speed of 60-90 kmph. The sudden onset of the storm caught residents off guard and many were left dealing with the aftermath, including long power outages.

City’s parks and streets were littered with fallen trees and power poles were either knocked down or damaged.