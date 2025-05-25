DT
Home / Ludhiana / Strong winds, rain claim two lives

Strong winds, rain claim two lives

Storm led to collapse of trees, power poles in city areas, factory wall in Nanak Nagar
Tribune News Service
Ludhiana, Updated At : 04:30 AM May 25, 2025 IST
A tree fell on a car in Model Town during a storm in Ludhiana on Saturday night. Ashwani Dhiman
Strong winds and rain lashed the city late on Saturday night, causing widespread damage and claiming two lives. The storm led to the collapse of trees, power poles and a factory wall in the Nanak Nagar area, resulting in the deaths of two labourers who were buried under the debris.

Vehicles stuck in a traffic jam after rain in Ludhiana on Saturday night. Ashwani Dhiman

The strong winds also caused significant damages to the Civil Hospital, where windowpanes in the women’s ward shattered and several trees fell. More than half of the city areas was left without electricity, leaving residents in darkness.

Earlier, the Meteorological Department had issued an alert and warning of strong winds with speed of 60-90 kmph. The sudden onset of the storm caught residents off guard and many were left dealing with the aftermath, including long power outages.

City’s parks and streets were littered with fallen trees and power poles were either knocked down or damaged.

