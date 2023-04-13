Structures razed in 11 illegal colonies

Our Correspondent

Ludhiana, April 12

A team of officials from the Greater Ludhiana Area Development Authority (GLADA), accompanied by men and machines, carried out a demolition drive at 11 illegal colonies in two villages located on the periphery of the city on Tuesday evening.

Led by GLADA Estate Officer Randeep Heer, the team reached Bajra village, where demolition was carried out at five colonies, followed by similar action at six colonies located in Noorwala village.

The Estate Officer, along with and Sub-Divisional Engineers Ashish Vachher and Aditya Rattan and Junior Engineers Sangharshveer Singh, Amarjit Singh, Amandeep Singh and Varinder Singh, pulled down structures, dug up roads and streets, demolished sewer lines and man-holes and also uprooted electricity poles in the illegal colonies.

GLADA Additional Chief Administrator (ACA) Amarinder Malhi said notices to the owners of these unauthorised colonies had been issued under Section 39 of the PAPR Act 1995 and demolition drive was launched as per provisions of the Act.

GLADA Chief Administrator Amarpreet Sandhu indicated that more demolition operations against illegal/unlicensed colonies were in the offing as the government had issued directions to implement the relevant laws (PAPRA) in letter and spirit.

She advised people to not waste their hard-earned money in purchasing plots or properties in illegal colonies as GLADA would not provide any basic amenities like water supply, sewerage, electricity connections and streetlights in such colonies.