Structures razed in 7 illegal colonies

Our Correspondent

Ludhiana, February 2

A team of officials of the Greater Ludhiana Area Development Authority (GLADA) today demolished structures and ongoing development works such as streets, sewer and water supply lines in seven illegal colonies under directions from the Additional Chief Administrator (ACA) Amarinder Singh Malhi.

According to a GLADA official, final statutory notices to these unauthorised colonies had already been issued under Section 39 of the PAPR Act, 1995, (amended-2014). A special demolition squad had been constituted under the leadership of Estate Officer Baljinder Singh Dhillon with two SDEs Suraj Manchanda, Divleen Singh, along with three JEs — Karan Aggarwal, Rohit Goyal, Sangharsh Veer Singh as its members.

GLADA official said the entire demolition drive had been strategically planned by the ACA with an objective to take the developers by surprise and carry out the operation smoothly.

The seven colonies targeted by the GLADA team were located in Kadian, Bahadurke, Kasabad and Bhattian villages.

More such demolition drives at various locations were being planned in days to come, said the ACA while asking the people not to purchase property/ plots/buildings in unauthorised colonies as GLADA would not provide any basic amenities such as water supply, sewerage, electricity connections and street lights in such colonies.