Stubble burning at 7-year low, Ludhiana still among top 10 most polluted

More farmers, villages saying no to burning of crop residue in district

Farmers with machinery being used for scientific management of crop residue in Ludhiana on Wednesday. Photo: Ashwani Dhiman



Nitin Jain

Trbune News Service

Ludhiana, October 19

In what appears to be the beginning of a sustained campaign against the age-old menace of stubble burning, the crop residue burning is at its seven-year low as only 57 cases of fire incidents were reported in the district during the current Kharif season till Wednesday, the officials have said.

The drive was evoking massive response from farmers and village panchayats, who were coming forward in large numbers to pledge against the menace, the administration has claimed.

With this, the state’s biggest and largest district, in terms of area and population, ranked 14th in the state by logging 57 cases of stubble burning between September 15 and October 19.

While eight districts were way ahead from Ludhiana in incidents of crop residue burning during the first one month of the ongoing paddy harvesting season, 14 other districts, mostly the smaller ones, have reported less fire events than Ludhiana till Wednesday.

Still, Ludhiana figured in the top 10 most polluted cities in the state on Wednesday.

The district-wise tally compiled by the Punjab Remote Sensing Centre, Ludhiana, a copy of which is available with The Tribune, revealed that as many as 436 cases of stubble burning were captured on Wednesday, taking the total to 2,625 fire incidents since September 15 this Kharif season.

On Wednesday, Tarn Taran reported the maximum of 124 cases of crop residue burning, followed by Amritsar 82, Gurdaspur 64, Patiala 27, Sangrur 23, Ferozepur and Kapurthala 22 each, Jalandhar 20, Fatehgarh Sahib 16, Ludhiana 11, Moga 10, Faridkot four, Bathinda three, Malerkotla, Mansa, and Ropar two each, while Fazilka and Hoshiarpur recorded the minimum of one fire incident each.

The figures since September 15 indicated that Tarn Taran was the worst-hit district in the state with the maximum of 807 stubble burning cases logged till October 19, followed by Amritsar 788, Gurdaspur 228, Kapurthala 138, Ferozepur 120, Patiala 115, Jalandhar 103, Sangrur 64, Ludhiana 57, Moga 51, Fatehgarh Sahib 47, Fazilka 20, Faridkot and Mansa 14 each, Barnala and Mohali 13 each, Malerkotla nine, Bathinda eight, Ropar six, Muktsar five, Hoshiarpur three, Nawanshahr two, while Pathankot remained the safest district with no fire incidents recorded so far.

The comparative figures of previous seven years showed that the incidents of stubble burning were much more as compared to this season.

In 2021, as many as 5,817 fire incidents were reported in Ludhiana during the Kharif season between September 15 and November 30, while 4,330 stubble burning cases were recorded in 2020, 2,532 in 2019, 2,481 in 2018, 3,239 in 2017, and 7,697 crop residue burning incidents were captured here in 2016, which were the season’s highest so far.

On the air quality front, Faridkot remained the most polluted city in the state on Wednesday with the maximum air quality index (AQI) of 185, followed by Mohali AQI 178, Amritsar AQI 163, Patiala AQI 158, Jalandhar AQI 156, Khanna AQI 153, Ropar AQI 152, Ludhiana AQI 126, Bathinda AQI 108, and Mandi Gobindgarh was listed the tenth most polluted city with AQI of 99.

With an AQI of 126, which was considered “unhealthy for sensitive groups”, the PM2.5 concentration in Ludhiana’s air was currently 45.8 µg/m³, which was currently 9.2 times the World Health Organisation (WHO) annual air quality guideline value.

Positive sign, says DC

“The decline in stubble burning cases is a positive sign and is a result of a sustained campaign underway to check the menace. The farmers were being sensitised about the ill-effects of crop residue burning on their fields and human health on a continuous basis while facilitating them with the requisite machinery and other help for scientific management of paddy straw,” said Surabhi Malik, Deputy Commissioner.

DIST-WISE FARM FIRES

DISTRICT incidents

Amritsar 788

Barnala 13

Bathinda 8

Faridkot 14

Fatehgarh Sahib 47

Fazilka 20

Ferozepur 120

Gurdaspur 228

Hoshiarpur 3

Jalandhar 103

Kapurthala 138

Ludhiana 57

Malerkotla 9

Mansa 14

Moga 51

Muktsar 5

Patiala 115

Ropar 6

Sangrur 64

Mohali 13

Nawanshahr 2

Tarn Taran 807

Total 2,625

