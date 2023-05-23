 Stubble burning continues in Ludhiana dist but less than last year : The Tribune India

875 farm fires recorded so far, third highest in state after Moga, Gurdaspur

Remains of burnt stubble in a field in Ludhiana on Monday. Photo: Ashwani Dhiman



Tribune News Service

Nitin Jain

Ludhiana, May 22

As the current wheat harvesting, popularly known as Rabi season, was drawing to a close, farmers were busy in clearing the crop residue by putting it on fire before paddy sowing in their fields in the district, a visit has revealed.

While the stubble burning was continuing unabatedly in the industrial and business capital of the state, the incidence was still less than last year, the official information has confirmed.

Since the start of the wheat harvesting season from April 1, as many as 875 farm fires had so far been reported in the state’s biggest and largest district, in terms of area and population, which were third highest district tally in the state, the data compiled by the Punjab Remote Sensing Centre (PRSC) in Ludhiana has revealed.

The impunity with which the stubble burning was going on in the district was evident from the fact that daily crop residue burning cases have touched as high as 109, which was the day’s highest figure recorded in any district in the state on May 11.

The daily graph of the stubble burning cases reported in the district during the past two weeks showed that 648 farm fires were added to the Ludhiana’s tally, including 12 on May 9, 84 on May 10, 109 on May 11, 53 on May 12, 83 on May 13, 7 on May 14, 49 on May 15, 79 on May 16, 87 on May 17, 10 on May 18, 16 on May 19, 17 on May 20, 24 and 18 on May 21 and 22, which was the state’s second highest tally on the respective days.

With this, the total count of farm fires recorded in Ludhiana till May 22 has touched 875, which was the third highest tally in the state after the maximum of 1,010 in Moga and 946 in Gurdaspur.

Though this season’s incidence of stubble burning was still less than 2022 when 950 farm fires were captured during the entire Rabi season between April 1 and May 31, the closure of the current season was still 10 days away.

However, this year’s count of fire events had already surpassed the season’s total count recorded in 2021 when 517 stubble burning cases were registered, 2018 when 730 farm fires were recorded, while 875 fire events were captured in 2017.

The higher count of farm fires during previous years included 950 in 2022, 1,019 in 2020, 1,035 in 2019 and 918 in 2016.

On Monday, another 18 stubble burning cases were added to the Ludhiana’s tally, which was the second highest daily figure in the state after 36 in Jalandhar.

Among other districts, Amritsar reported five farm fires, Bathinda one, Faridkot four, Fatehgarh Sahib five, Fazilka two, Ferozepur five, Gurdaspur two, Hoshiarpur five, Kapurthala 15, Malerkotla three, Mansa one, Moga two, Patiala four, Ropar six, Sangrur one, Nawanshahr 13, and Tarn Taran recorded 10 fire events on May 22.

The district-wise season’s tally till Monday showed that Amritsar had registered 864 stubble burning cases, Barnala 540, Bathinda 584, Faridkot 464, Fatehgarh Sahib 138, Fazilka 437, Ferozepur 846, Gurdaspur 946, Hoshiarpur 407, Jalandhar 595, Kapurthala 499, Ludhiana 875, Malerkotla 177, Mansa 332, Moga 1,010, Muktsar 587, Pathankot 91, Patiala 418, Ropar 38, Sangrur 637, Mohali 20, Nawanshahr 173, and Tarn Taran had reported 584 farm fires so far.

With this, as many as 11,262 fire events had been recorded in the state till Monday.

Committed to checking menace

We are running awareness, education and enforcement campaigns to sensitise farmers and take action against stubble burning. The district administration is committed to checking the menace. — Surabhi Malik, Deputy Commissioner

