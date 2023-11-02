Stubble burning spikes by three times in past week in Ludhiana district

Tribune News Service

Nitin Jain

Ludhiana, November 1

The fire is raging in the fields of Ludhiana. This seems apt to describe the current situation of stubble burning, which has gone up three times in the past week, the official figures have confirmed.

From only 134 till October 26, the farm fire incidents in the state’s biggest and largest district have touched 421 on November 1, the data compiled by the Punjab Remote Sensing Centre(PRSC) in Ludhiana has revealed.

TWO-PRONGED STRATEGY We have adopted a two-pronged strategy involving awareness and enforcement. Key district functionaries have been deployed to prevent field fires and take action against the offenders. – SURABHI MALIK, DC CASES HALF COMPARED TO 2021 The incidence of farm fires this year so far were almost half that of those reported in the state during the corresponding period last year. As compared to 9,594 cases till this November 1, 17,846 incidents were recorded till this day in 2022 and 14,920 till November 1 in 2021. – ADARSH PAL VIG, PPCB CHAIRMAN

On Wednesday, 75 farm fires were captured in Ludhiana district, which were the highest daily count in the current paddy harvesting season since September 15 so far. Still, the crop residue burning cases were lowest in the past seven years.

This has caused a dense envelope of smog in the district, leaving the air quality “very poor” and “poor” on a day-to-day basis, leading to serious respiratory problems to the residents, especially those suffering from bronchitis and heart ailments. The ground situation of crop residue burning also belies the resolutions adopted by the village panchayats in the district against stubble burning.

With this, Ludhiana ranked the eighth worst-hit district when it comes to crop residue burning in the state. While Sangrur topped the state with the highest of 1,304 farm fires, Amritsar stood second with 1,253 stubble burning cases. Tarn Taran ranked third with 1,167 crop residue burning incidents, Ferozepur remained fourth with 989 farm fires, Patiala stood fifth with 856 stubble burning incidents, Mansa ranked sixth with 617 fire events.

On Wednesday, Ludhiana district recorded 75 stubble burning cases during the past 24 hours, which were eleventh highest daily count in the state.

The present trend of farm fires was still much less than the previous year when 754 cases were reported during the corresponding period.If the present trend of less farm fires continues, it may break the previous records of previous seven years in Ludhiana district when a total of 2,682 crop residue burning cases were recorded during the entire paddy harvesting season from September 15 to November 15 in 2022, followed by 5,817 in 2021, 4,330 in 2020, 2,532 in 2019, 2,481 in 2018 and 3,239 in 2017.

However, the district had reported the highest of 7,697 farm fire incidents in 2016. This season the spike in the stubble burning cases was witnessed since October 26 when 24 fire events were reported in the district, followed by 31 on October 27, 2 on October 28, 57 on October 29, 53 on October 30, and 69 on October 31.

This has left Ludhiana the third most-polluted city in Punjab on Wednesday with air quality index (AQI) level touching 245, which falls under the “poor” category. Among 7 most-polluted cities recorded by the Central Pollution Control Board (CPCB), Bathinda remained the worst-hit with AQI 277 followed by Mandi Gobindgarh with AQI 259, Amritsar 227, Patiala 161.

“While the poor air quality causes breathing discomfort on prolonged exposure, the poor AQI leads to respiratory illness,” opined an expert Dr AP Singh.

#Agriculture #Environment #Farm Fires #Pollution #Stubble Burning