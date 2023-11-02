 Stubble burning spikes by three times in past week in Ludhiana district : The Tribune India

  • Ludhiana
  • Stubble burning spikes by three times in past week in Ludhiana district

Stubble burning spikes by three times in past week in Ludhiana district

From 134 till October 26, farm fires touch 421 in Ludhiana on November 1, still lowest in 7 years

Stubble burning spikes by three times in past week in Ludhiana district

Photo for representational purpose only. - File photo



Tribune News Service

Nitin Jain

Ludhiana, November 1

The fire is raging in the fields of Ludhiana. This seems apt to describe the current situation of stubble burning, which has gone up three times in the past week, the official figures have confirmed.

From only 134 till October 26, the farm fire incidents in the state’s biggest and largest district have touched 421 on November 1, the data compiled by the Punjab Remote Sensing Centre(PRSC) in Ludhiana has revealed.

TWO-PRONGED STRATEGY

We have adopted a two-pronged strategy involving awareness and enforcement. Key district functionaries have been deployed to prevent field fires and take action against the offenders. – SURABHI MALIK, DC

CASES HALF COMPARED TO 2021

The incidence of farm fires this year so far were almost half that of those reported in the state during the corresponding period last year. As compared to 9,594 cases till this November 1, 17,846 incidents were recorded till this day in 2022 and 14,920 till November 1 in 2021. – ADARSH PAL VIG, PPCB CHAIRMAN

On Wednesday, 75 farm fires were captured in Ludhiana district, which were the highest daily count in the current paddy harvesting season since September 15 so far. Still, the crop residue burning cases were lowest in the past seven years.

This has caused a dense envelope of smog in the district, leaving the air quality “very poor” and “poor” on a day-to-day basis, leading to serious respiratory problems to the residents, especially those suffering from bronchitis and heart ailments. The ground situation of crop residue burning also belies the resolutions adopted by the village panchayats in the district against stubble burning.

With this, Ludhiana ranked the eighth worst-hit district when it comes to crop residue burning in the state. While Sangrur topped the state with the highest of 1,304 farm fires, Amritsar stood second with 1,253 stubble burning cases. Tarn Taran ranked third with 1,167 crop residue burning incidents, Ferozepur remained fourth with 989 farm fires, Patiala stood fifth with 856 stubble burning incidents, Mansa ranked sixth with 617 fire events.

On Wednesday, Ludhiana district recorded 75 stubble burning cases during the past 24 hours, which were eleventh highest daily count in the state.

The present trend of farm fires was still much less than the previous year when 754 cases were reported during the corresponding period.If the present trend of less farm fires continues, it may break the previous records of previous seven years in Ludhiana district when a total of 2,682 crop residue burning cases were recorded during the entire paddy harvesting season from September 15 to November 15 in 2022, followed by 5,817 in 2021, 4,330 in 2020, 2,532 in 2019, 2,481 in 2018 and 3,239 in 2017.

However, the district had reported the highest of 7,697 farm fire incidents in 2016. This season the spike in the stubble burning cases was witnessed since October 26 when 24 fire events were reported in the district, followed by 31 on October 27, 2 on October 28, 57 on October 29, 53 on October 30, and 69 on October 31.

This has left Ludhiana the third most-polluted city in Punjab on Wednesday with air quality index (AQI) level touching 245, which falls under the “poor” category. Among 7 most-polluted cities recorded by the Central Pollution Control Board (CPCB), Bathinda remained the worst-hit with AQI 277 followed by Mandi Gobindgarh with AQI 259, Amritsar 227, Patiala 161.

“While the poor air quality causes breathing discomfort on prolonged exposure, the poor AQI leads to respiratory illness,” opined an expert Dr AP Singh.

#Agriculture #Environment #Farm Fires #Pollution #Stubble Burning

Tribune Shorts


Most Read In 24 Hours

1
Diaspora

Punjabi rapper Shubh breaks silence on hoodie glorifying Indira Gandhi's assassins, says 'a lot of clothes were thrown at me'; Kangana calls it 'shameful'

2
Diaspora

24-year-old Indian student stabbed in US

3
Punjab

Punjab Opposition leaders skip open debate called by CM Bhagwant Mann

4
Ludhiana

Various organisations hold protest outside PAU as Bhagwant Mann participates in debate

5
Trending

Dehadrai in spat over pet dog with Mahua Moitra drops cryptic post, says she is 'guilty of something far worse'

6
Chandigarh

Police arrest three including shooter involved in Bathinda murder after encounter in Zirakpur

7
Diaspora

Man charged with hate crime in fatal attack on 66-year-old Sikh man in New York

8
World

Indian-origin soldier Halel Solomon among Israelis killed in Gaza

9
Business

ED attaches assets worth Rs 538 crore of Jet founder Naresh Goyal, others in London, Dubai

10
Entertainment

Film production house acquires rights for book on Sidhu Moosewala

Don't Miss

View All
City air quality deteriorates
Chandigarh

Chandigarh air quality deteriorates

When tanks drove on snow at Zoji La to secure Ladakh from Pak militia
J & K

When tanks drove on snow at Zoji La to secure Ladakh from Pakistani militia

100-yr journey of Darbar Sahib in images
Amritsar

100-yr journey of Darbar Sahib, Amritsar, in images

‘Steal his boots’: Wasim Akram gives hilarious suggestion to stop Jasprit Bumrah
World Cup 2023

'Steal his boots': Wasim Akram gives hilarious suggestion to stop Jasprit Bumrah

Your turban does not mean terrorism, New York City mayor says amid recent attacks on Sikhs
Diaspora

Your turban does not mean terrorism, New York City mayor says amid recent attacks on Sikhs

Rising feral dog attacks pose threat to dwindling wildlife in Shivalik foothills
Punjab

Punjab: Rising feral dog attacks pose threat to dwindling wildlife in Shivalik foothills

Bhogpur co-op sugar mill shows the way
Jalandhar

Generating electricity from stubble: Bhogpur co-op sugar mill in Jalandhar shows the way

On death row in Qatar, Navtej got Prez medal
Punjab

On death row in Qatar, former Indian Navy officer Captain Navtej Singh Gill got President medal

Top News

Delhi CM Kejriwal to appear before ED in liquor scam today

Delhi CM Kejriwal to appear before ED in liquor scam today

The ruling Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) remained tight-lipped about...

Indian student stabbed at US gym battles for life in coma, family faces harrowing journey with uncertainty and huge medical bills

Indian student stabbed at US gym battles for life in coma, family faces harrowing journey with uncertainty and huge medical bills

Varun Raj battling for his life, suffered severe neurologica...

ED attaches Goyal’s London, Dubai assets in ~538 cr fraud

ED attaches Jet Airways founder Naresh Goyal's London, Dubai assets in Rs 538 cr fraud

Modi, Hasina open 3 rail, power projects in Bangladesh

Narendra Modi, Sheikh Hasina open 3 rail, power projects in Bangladesh

Polls in neighbouring country in January

When tanks drove on snow at Zoji La to secure Ladakh from Pak militia

When tanks drove on snow at Zoji La to secure Ladakh from Pakistani militia

75 years of first war fought at such high altitude


Cities

View All

Family runs into fake travel agent, loses Rs 95 lakh

Amritsar family runs into fake travel agent from Jalandhar, loses Rs 95 lakh

Computer teachers protest police ‘torture’ on colleagues in Tarn Taran

MP Vikramjit Singh Sahney sanctions Rs 1 crore for upkeep of Heritage Street paths leading to Golden Temple in Amritsar

Gurdaspur girl murdered in UK, husband arrested

Ward watch: Contaminated water supply, garbage heaps, choked sewers bane of residents

Now, encroachers take over parking space in city markets

Now, encroachers take over parking space in city markets

Chandigarh air quality deteriorates

3 Chandigarh heritage items fetch Rs 10.41 lakh in UK auction

Panchkula MC recovers Rs 11-crore property tax from defaulters

Mohali district surpasses its paddy procurement target

Delhi CM Kejriwal to appear before ED in liquor scam today

Delhi CM Kejriwal to appear before ED in liquor scam today

As air quality dips to 364, entry of diesel buses banned in Delhi

Delhi Govt to halt construction work in areas with ‘severe’ AQI: Rai

ED summons to Kejri: Bid by govt to put top INDIA leaders in jail, alleges Opposition

2020 Delhi riots: High Court lists bail pleas of Sharjeel, others for fresh hearing in Jan

Wine shop robbery cracked, 2 held

Wine shop robbery cracked, 2 held

Seven injured in lathi charge on agitating JCT workers in Phagwara

Twin murders shock Kapurthala

Two shopkeepers fined for violating food safety norms

Over 1,500 take part in 2.5-km 'Run for Unity'

Chaos erupts outside PAU during CM Bhagwant Mann’s debate

Chaos erupts outside PAU during CM Bhagwant Mann’s debate

Event called by Punjab CM Bhagwant Mann personal press meet, says BJP leader

Bhagwant Mann: Opposition leaders lacked issues, courage to show up in 'Main Punjab Bolda Haan' debate at PAU

Teachers detained at Dehlon government school, residences

Punjab debate: Public denied entry, unions stage protest outside PAU, Ludhiana

Stop politicking on SYL: Kapoori villagers

Stop politicking on SYL: Kapoori villagers

Soon, mechanical sweeping in Patiala

Low wind speed adding to Punjab's farm fire crisis

Health Department comes up with public health advisory as air quality turns ‘poor’

Govt to offer support, mentorship to budding entrepreneurs: Arora