Stubble mgmt: DC holds meeting with officials

Tribune News Service

Ludhiana, September 11

A district-level meeting to tackle the issue of stubble burning was held today by DC Surabhi Malik in which representatives from different departments like agriculture, pollution control, animal husbandry among others were present.

DC Malik said last year the district had witnessed 53.8 per cent decrease in stubble burning cases. Chief Agriculture Officer Dr Narinderpal Singh Benipal said last year nearly 7,000 crop residue management machine were provided by the department in the district and no incident of stubble burning was reported in 340 villages.

“Nearly 1,800 more beneficiaries have been selected and online permission will be given to them in a day or two. The department is carrying out activities for farmers awareness and ill-effects of stubble burning,” said Dr Benipal.

#Agriculture #Environment #Farm Fires #Pollution #Stubble Burning