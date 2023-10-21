Student abducted

Ludhiana, October 20
The Samrala police yesterday registered a kidnapping case against an unidentified person for allegedly kidnapping a student.
The complainant, Mangu, of Hardoi in Uttar Pradesh, at present staying in Herian village, near Samrala, said on October 17 his son Ghaniya went to school but he did not return home. They went to enquire about him but to no avail. They searched him at the bus stand and other places where he used to visit regularly.
The victim’s father suspected that his son might had been abducted by some unidentified miscreant(s).
