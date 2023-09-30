Student cadets visit police station

Mahesh Sharma

Mandi Ahmedgarh, Sept 29

It was a unique and thrilling experience for Class VIII students of Government Smart Senior Secondary School, Bhogiwal, who visited various sections of the city police station as proud student police cadets in pursuance of guidelines of Malerkotla SSP Gursharandeep Singh Grewal, who kicked off the scheme in the district.

The student police cadet scheme was launched in various parts of the state by Chief Minister Bhagwant Mann over a month ago.

Ahmedgarh DSP Davinder Singh Sandhu chaired the inaugural function held at the local city police station under the banner of District Sanjh Kendra.

Convener of the event, Surinder Pal Singh, informed that the student cadets of Government Senior Secondary School, Bhogiwal, today updated their knowledge about functioning of the district police by interacting with officials posted in various sections of the police station.

Sukhwinder Singh Khurad led the cops while lecturer Prem Singh assisted the students in learning various concepts of crime prevention, crime detection and community policing.

The SHO’s office, munshi’s (head moharar) office, investigation office, malkhana, hawalat, sentry cabin and record rooms were among the sections where cadets interacted with cops to receive first-hand information. Visiting police stations to lodge complaints, online mode to get an FIR registered and access to helplines were also illustrated to the participants.

In his keynote address, DSP Davinder Singh Sandhu cautioned cadets against threats to various sections of society from anti-social elements including drug peddlers, reckless drivers, snatchers, eve-teasers and cyber criminals.

Personal safety, drug abuse, road safety and online cyber crimes were also illustrated to the participants.

Responding to questions by the students, Sandhu told the student cadets about a career in uniformed forces and the level of recruitment in Punjab Police besides explaining the responsibilities of the employees and officers.

Apart from this, the students were also told about the functioning of Sanjh Kendra and DSP office. They were also introduced to the people who visit police stations for redress of their grievances.

#Malerkotla #Mandi