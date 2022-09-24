Student dies by suicide

Tribune News Service

Ludhiana, September 23

A physiotherapy student of the Christian Medical College and Hospital was found dead at her paying guest (PG) accommodation in Ishar Nagar on Friday. She also left behind a suicide note in which she mentioned that she was depressed due to poor performance in her studies.

The deceased has been identified as Jyoti Malika Singh (23), a native of Hoshiarpur.

She was a student of fourth year in physiotherapy. For the past few months, she had been staying at a PG near the hospital.

Today when she was alone in the room, she died by suicide by hanging herself from a ceiling fan. ADCP Rupinder Kaur Sran said the deceased had mentioned in the suicide note that she was ending her life due to depression caused by poor performance in studies. The girl’s parents were intimated and further proceedings would be done after recording their statements, the ADCP said.