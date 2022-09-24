Student dies by suicide

Ludhiana, September 23
A physiotherapy student of the Christian Medical College and Hospital was found dead at her paying guest (PG) accommodation in Ishar Nagar on Friday. She also left behind a suicide note in which she mentioned that she was depressed due to poor performance in her studies.
The deceased has been identified as Jyoti Malika Singh (23), a native of Hoshiarpur.
She was a student of fourth year in physiotherapy. For the past few months, she had been staying at a PG near the hospital.
Today when she was alone in the room, she died by suicide by hanging herself from a ceiling fan. ADCP Rupinder Kaur Sran said the deceased had mentioned in the suicide note that she was ending her life due to depression caused by poor performance in studies. The girl’s parents were intimated and further proceedings would be done after recording their statements, the ADCP said.
Tribune Shorts
Most Read
Don't MissView All
Top News
Amid war of words between Punjab governor and CM, govt says issues like GST, stubble burning to be taken up during Vidhan Sabha session
Banwarilal Purohit reminds Bhagwant Mann of Articles 167, 16...
Chandigarh University video leak case: Army man, alleged to be main suspect, arrested from Arunachal
A girl student and two men from Himachal have already been a...
Uttarakhand resort murder: Body of young woman found; BJP leader, son expelled as outrage grows
Administration starts demolishing Vanantara resort in Pauri,...
Farmers lift road blockade on NH-44 in Haryana after govt intervention
Farmers under Haryana Bhartiya Kisan Union (Chaduni) had on ...
Himachal voters have made up mind to repeat BJP government like in UP, Uttarakhand: PM Modi
Modi addressed a rally of the BJP youth wing in Mandi via vi...