Never in her wildest dreams had Sabrina Hassan imagined that luck would favour her so quickly. A visit to the Ludhiana district administration office yesterday and she was back in the same college which had expelled her as the family had failed to deposit her pending fees of Rs 1.5 lakh along with her tuition fees.

A request made by the DC was enough for management of Nehru Sidhant Kendra to deposit the pending fees of Sabrina to the institute, which had expelled her recently.

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Sabrina Hassan, pursuing a five-year dental course from Guru Nanak Dev Dental College and Research Institution, Sunam, in Sangrur district was expelled by the college as she failed to deposit pending fees of Rs 1.5 lakh to the college. She is pursuing a five-year dental course from the institute.

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Her father is a street vendor in Ludhiana, for whom depositing the fee amount was a Herculean task and expulsion of his daughter from the college came as a jolt. Ghulam Hasan approached Deputy Commissioner Himanshu Jain yesterday to appeal if any financial help could be given so that his daughter completes the course.

Jain gave them a patient hearing and then called upon the management of Nehru Sidhant Kendra. “I briefed the Nehru Sidhant Kendra people about the bright girl and the group immediately offered to submit Sabrina’s fees. Her fees were deposited today itself so that Sabrina or the family did not suffer any harassment and she could continue with her course,” said Jain, adding that he hoped a bright future ahead for Sabrina.