Student held for sheltering gangster

Tribune News Service

Ludhiana, February 3

The Ludhiana police crime wing today arrested a college student on the charges of sheltering a close aide of gangster Lawrence Bishnoi.

The suspect has been identified as Harshvir Singh, alias Harsh (21), a resident of Jhammat village.

ADCP Tushar Gupta, crime wing in-charge Inspector Beant Juneja, said in a statement issued here today.

The ADCP said the police got information that a youth had sheltered and even extended financial support to Ravi Rajgarh, a close aide of Lawrence Bishnoi. He said Ravi Rajgarh was wanted by the SAS Nagar police in extortion, forge passport and under the Arms Act cases registered against him in June last year.

During preliminary questioning, the suspect admitted that a month ago he gave shelter to Ravi Rajgarh and a Mohali-based girl Gagan in Ludhiana, ADCP Gupta said adding that now further probe to inquire about the girl Gagan was also started and arrest of the girl may also expose the network of gangster further.

Inspector Juneja said the nabbed suspect is a BA student of GGN Khalsa College, Ghumar Mandi, and probe was on to inquire how this young lad came in contact with gangster Ravi Rajgarh. Probe would also verify if the suspect was also in touch with gangster Lawrence Bishnoi or any of his accomplices. “The suspect confessed that till date he got between Rs 15 to Rs 20 lakh from Ravi. As per the suspect, Ravi even used to tell Harshvir that he would take revenge of his father’s murder who was killed about five years back over property dispute,” Inspector Juneja added.

On January 27, the anti-gangster task force (AGTF) had arrested Ravi Rajgarh, a key operative of Lawrence Bishnoi gang, and seized one China-made pistol along with six live cartridges from his possession.