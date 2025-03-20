DT
Home / Ludhiana / Student honoured for topping in Panjab varsity examinations

Student honoured for topping in Panjab varsity examinations

Our Correspondent
Mandi Ahmedgarh, Updated At : 05:01 AM Mar 20, 2025 IST
Organisers felicitate Nimrat Kaur Pandher.
Nimrat Kaur Pandher, a student of M Ed at Guru Nanak College of Education, Gopalpur, was felicitated by the college management for achieving the second position in first semester examinations conducted by Panjab University, Chandigarh. Iqbal Singh Walia, president of the committee, said Pandher had attained the second spot in the university by securing 82.6 per cent marks. Chairman Balwinder Singh Walia, secretary Roopleen Kaur Walia, director Y N Sharma and principal Sandeep Kaur applauded Pandher for the outstanding performance.

