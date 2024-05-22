Student jumps off 7th floor of college building, dies

Ludhiana, May 21
A BCom first year student of PCTE College, Baddowal, near here, died by suicide by jumping off the 7th floor of the college building on Tuesday. He was caught copying in an exam, following which he took the extreme step.
As per information, the student had come to the college for taking the exam during which he was caught copying by the invigilator. Later, a teacher did not allow him to sit in the exam and the management had also taken in writing from the student that he was indulged in copying and slips were also recovered from his pencil box. Afterwards, the boy was told to leave the exam centre and go home.
Instead of going home, he went to the engineering block in the college and reached the seventh floor and jumped off the building. He was taken to the DMCH for treatment where he succumbed to his injuries.
The deceased has been identified as Shamsher Singh Grewal (22), a resident of Ahmedgarh.
Officials from the Dakha police station had reached the spot for investigation, however, the case was transferred to the Sadar police station of the Ludhiana Commissionerate Police as the college falls in the jurisdiction of the city police.
Sadar SHO Inspector Harshveer Singh said no suicide note was recovered. Further probe was on.
College director Naresh Sachdev said the student came to appear in environmental science (EVS) exam.
