Student research convention at DBU

Tribune News Service

Mandi Gobindgarh, Feb 23

Desh Bhagat University held the North Zone Student Research Convention `Anveshan’ 2022–2023 with assistance from the Association of Indian Universities (AIU). Over 100 students from 15 universities in the northern region attended the convention.

A total of 52 innovative projects were showcased by the students and their mentors. The participants were evaluated based on creativity, thoroughness, skill, relevance and teamwork.