Student to attend ISRO camp

Tribune News Service

Ludhiana: Avneet Kaur Gill, a student of Class X at Nankana Sahib Public School, Gill Park, has been selected for a summer camp being organised by the Indian Space Research Organisation (ISRO). The ISRO is holding YUVIKA (Yuva Vigyan Karyakram), a summer camp from May 15 to 26. As many as 350 students from different states have been selected for the camp. The purpose of this camp is to impart basic knowledge about space science and technology to students. School principal Harmeet Kaur Waraich said congratulated the student and wished for luck for her future endeavours.

Four pupils clear UGC-NET

Four students from SCD Government College, Ludhiana, have cleared the UGC-NET examination of December 2022 cycle, college principal Dr Tanvir Likhari said. “Simarpreet Kaur and Ashita from the 2022-23 batch of MA Economics have passed the exam. Additionally, two students from previous batches, including Rishika from the 2018-19 batch and Sakshi from the 2019-20, batch have also cleared the exam,” she added, congratulating the achievers.

Students during a farewell party at Kamla Lohtia SD College.

Farewell party

A farewell party titled ‘Rukhsat’ was organised at Kamla Lohtia SD College, Ludhiana, by PG Dept of Commerce and Management to bid adieu to the final year students of BCom and BBA. College principal Dr Mohd Saleem and Dr Rajesh Marwaha, head, PG Dept of Commerce and Management, attended the event and wished the outgoing batch of students a bright future. Yuvraj and Shruti were declared Mr Farewell and Ms Farewell, respectively. Arnav Jain was declared Mr Handsome, Abhishek Ghai was adjudged Mr Versatile, whereas Kashish and Harshdeep Kaur were declared Mr Stylish and Ms Elegant, respectively.

Session on financial literacy

Students of BCM Arya International School, Shastri Nagar, attended an interactive session on financial literacy. The resource person for the session was Bhupinder Singh. The speaker gave several tips regarding financial security to students and enhanced their knowledge related to this field. He told them about various investment plans with reference to the financial risk pyramid. The interaction also had a question-and-answer session. The Cambridge head applauded the efforts of the speaker and motivated students to be practical and learn the nuances of life in a skillful manner. The school said it would continue to organise similar events for the all-around development of students.