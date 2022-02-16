Student volunteers to assist PwD, needy voters in region

Mahesh Sharma

Mandi Ahmedgarh, Feb 15

Various schools of the town and surrounding villages have been deploying willing students as volunteers for helping persons with disability (PwD) and other voters requiring assistance at polling booths on the polling day, scheduled on February 20.

Though the administration claimed to have already made necessary arrangements to prevent the spread of coronavirus at booths, the volunteers would be provided face masks and sanitisers by the school authorities concerned.

The process of enrolment of volunteers and necessary training started after orders were received from District Education Officer Sanjiv Sharma recently.

MGMN Senior Secondary School principal Viney Goyal said 40 students of senior classes had been appointed polling volunteers by submitting their forms online at the Election Commission site. Other government and private schools of the region had also appointed volunteers from their schools. Separate groups of volunteers deployed at separate polling stations are being given tips to handle eligible voters and extend full courtesy during the polling.

It is learnt that at least 70 volunteers are required for helping eligible voters at 35 polling booths of the town.

Returning Officer-Cum-SDM, Amargarh, Harbans Singh, said the District Election Officer-cum-Deputy Commissioner Madhvi Kataria had roped in office-bearers of various educational and social organisations of the region to ensure deployment of at least two polling volunteers at each booth for the assistance of persons with disability, expectant mothers and other needy persons on the polling day.