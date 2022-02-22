Students, activists undo defacement caused by Assembly election candidates

Mahesh Sharma

Mandi Ahmedgarh, Feb 21

Office-bearers and activists of some social and educational organisations have joined hands to undo the defacement and damage caused by Assembly election candidates and their supporters by pasting their posters during their campaign.

They have started removing posters and banners from walls of houses, commercial establishments and public properties of their respective areas.

As almost all candidates have defaced properties, including walls of houses and commercial establishments, by pasting their posters as an election campaign, residents want their properties to be cleaned.

These candidates have not even spared properties which had been recently got painted to give a beautiful look to the surroundings.

Some residents have demanded from local bodies authorities to initiate action against the violators of the Punjab Public Properties Defacement Act.

Volunteers, led by Shree Ram Mandir Committee chairman Deepak Sharma and Darshan Singh, an office-bearer of the Bhagat Ravidass Welfare Committee, said they had started a movement to remove posters and banners from walls of private and public properties, irrespective of political allegiance of the owners or the candidates defacing the property.

“Though the Election Commission had strictly prohibited the practice of pasting of posters and banners on properties of private or public organisations, almost all candidates had violated the guidelines with impunity. Now when polling for the election has taken place we have decided to share the responsibility of cleaning the walls and boundaries with the help of volunteers,” said Deepak Sharma.

Principal, MGMN Senior Secondary School, Viney Goyal informed that students of senior classes have launched a coordinated movement to remove posters and banners from public properties, besides houses of their respective localities.