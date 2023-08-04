students bag university positions

Tribune News Service

Ludhiana: The students of Government College for Girls, Ludhiana, excelled by bagging university positions in MA (Music instrumental) second and fourth semester examinations conducted by Panjab University, Chandigarh. While congratulating the students and staff, principal Suman Lata said students bagged five university positions. In MA (MI) 2nd semester, Pushpinder Kaur stood 2nd in university with 89% marks, Kamaljit Kaur got 7th position with 82.5% and Rishika Pawar got 9th position with 79%. In MA (MI) 4th semester, Simarnjot Kaur stood 6th with 80% in university and Pawanpreet Kaur stood 7th with 79%.

SCD Govt College students excel

Four students of Post-Graduate Hindi Department of Satish Chandra Dhawan (SCD) Government College, Ludhiana, made it to the list of first 10 meritorious students of Panjab University in MA Hindi (4th semester). Neha secured 1326/1600 marks (82.87%), Aarti Sharma secured 1320/1600 marks (82.5%), Shivani secured 1307/1600 marks (81.68) and Joginder secured 1303/1600 marks (81.43%) securing fifth, sixth, ninth and 10th position in university, respectively. College principal Prof Tanvir Likhari congratulated the head of the department, Prof Nishi Arora and the other teachers.

Malwa College holds workshop

Malwa Central College of Education for Women, Ludhiana, organised a 10-day workshop on ‘Model lessons and teaching aid preparation’. The workshop concluded on Wednesday. Dr Nerotma Sharma, Dr Tripta and Dr Mandeep Kaur were the organisers of the workshop which started with an orientation lecture by Dr Mandeep Kaur, assistant professor. Resource persons at the workshop were Surjit Singh (Social Studies Master of Government Senior Secondary School for Girls, Kokri Kalan, Moga), Rumani Bhutani (Mathematics teacher, Government Senior Secondary Smart School, PAU), Dr Babita Jain (Hindi lecturer, Govt Multipurpose Senior Secondary School), Dr Ranjana Sood (Associate professor, SDP College for Women, Ludhiana), Kusum Lata (National awardee) and Daljit Kaur (Assistant professor).

Darshan Academy marks Rainbow Day

Students of Darshan Academy, Ludhiana, organised ‘Rainbow Day’ for the students of kindergarten in the school premises. Students from KG wing and their teachers dressed up colourfully to celebrate the occasion. The activity hall was decorated to welcome the students. The day commenced with prayers and continued with innovative activities such as singing rhymes,Tipi Tipi Tap, colour name, numbers name and identification of different shades of colour. Kids were taught to make balls with coloured paper. They also created their own colourful train. The children enjoyed the special day and went home with a smile on their faces. Principal Rajdeep Kaur Aulakh appreciated the efforts of the teachers.

Rhyme recitation competition

BCM Foundational Stage, Chandigarh Road, unleashed talent through rhyme recitation and colouring competition. Early learning of rhymes and rhythmic expression enhances the phonetic skills of the toddlers. The event was organised keeping this in mind. The preliminary round was conducted by the class teachers in their respective classrooms and the best performers were selected for the final round.

Steam galore event at BCM Arya

BCM ARYA hosted an educational event ‘Steam Galore’ for classes VI, VII and VIII. The event aimed at stimulating creativity, innovation and interest in the field of science, technology, mathematics and arts among the students. The students showcased their projects and interactive exhibits, reflecting hard work and dedication. Young engineers demonstrated their problem-solving abilities. The event provided an opportunity for the young scientists to put theory into practice.

