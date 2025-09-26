Students begin indefinite strikes ahead of Kisan, Pashu Palan Mela

Students fro

Advertisement

m Guru Angad Dev Veterinary and Animal Sciences University (GADVASU) and Punjab Agricultural University (PAU) have declared an indefinite strike demanding urgent action on part of Punjab Government over their long-standing issues. The strike coincides with the upcoming Kisan Mela and Pashu Palan Mela scheduled for Friday and Saturday, raising concerns about disruptions to these major events.

At GADVASU, veterinary interns have expressed dissatisfaction over the current internship stipend, which they claim is significantly lower than those offered in neighbouring states like Haryana (LUVAS), Rajasthan (RAJUVAS) and Uttar Pradesh (BHU), as well as lower than stipends given to MBBS and BDS interns in Punjab. The Veterinary Students Union has demanded an immediate increase in stipend to Rs 24,310 per month and has begun their protest at the Teaching Veterinary Clinical Complex (TVCC). Despite multiple meetings with Punjab ministers including Gurmeet Singh Khudian, Harpal Cheema and Aman Arora, students say no concrete resolution of the problem has been reached.

Advertisement

Meanwhile, PAU students—spanning PhD, MSc and BSc agriculture programmes—have launched a sit-in at Gate No. 1 after marching from the university library to the vice-chancellor’s office. Their demands centre on the fulfillment of promises made by the Chief Minister to appoint agriculture officers in villages and fill vacant posts across departments like Agriculture, Horticulture, Mandi Board, Markfed and Punseed. Student leaders revealed that they have met officials 17 times but there has been no action, forcing them to take to the streets.

The student bodies have issued appeals to the public for understanding and support, emphasising that their protests aim to secure fair treatment and employment opportunities. They’ve warned that unless immediate and positive steps are taken, the demonstrations will intensify.