Students come out with flying colours

Tribune News Service

Sahnewal: Students of Tagore International Senior Secondary School got commendable results in Class XII results announced by the CBSE on Friday. Yogita Mittal bagged the first position in commerce stream with 95.4 per cent marks, whereas Bisman Kaur stood first in science with 96.2 per cent marks. School principal Kusum Arora congratulated the students for their achievement.

Jawaharlal Nehru remembered

Ludhiana: Nehru Sidhant Kender Trust commemorated the 59th death anniversary of India’s first Prime Minister Pandit Jawaharlal Nehru, who had passed away on May 27, 1964. Students from 31 schools of the district participated in the event. Ludhiana Commissioner of Police Mandeep Singh Sidhu was the chief guest on the occasion. The function began with Sidhu and other dignitaries paying floral tributes to Nehru. Rakesh Bharti Mittal, the president of the Trust, said it had distributed scholarships worth Rs 1 crore to 1,500 students during 2022-23.

Traffic awareness quiz

Under an initiative by city-based NGO Asha Chinh Welfare Society, a workshop on ‘Traffic etiquettes’ was organised at Bal Bharti Public School. Charanjiv Lamba, ACP, Traffic Police, Ludhiana, acquainted students with traffic rules, classification of roads, traffic signals, etc. The seminar was followed by a quiz on road safety. The quiz was conducted by Dr Rajinder Chawla, chairman, Asha Chinh Welfare Society. Students participated in various rounds displaying acumen and promptness. School principal Ashish Sawhney emphasised the synthesis of a better civic sense in individuals.

‘Touch the Light’ programme

Nankana Sahib Public School, Gill Park, organised a lecture under the ‘Touch the light’ programme to sensitise students about good conduct and behaviour. During the lecture, BK Komal and BK Neeru of Rajyoga Education and Research Foundation motivated students to have positive behaviour. BK Komal said that real beauty is not external but internal. A meditation session was also conducted on the occasion.

BCM school, Dugri

Ludhiana: BCM Dugri has exhibited a 100 per cent result with a majority of students achieving first division in the results. Of the 234 students who had appeared for the exams, 37 scored 90 per cent marks or above and 77 scored 80 per cent or above. Niranjan Kaur from the humanities stream became the school topper with 98.8 per cent marks, Savleen Kaur of commerce stream scored 97.8 per cent marks and Gurleen Kaur Khangura topped the non-medical stream with 95.8 per cent marks.

BCM School, Chandigarh Road

All 369 students of BCM School, Chandigarh Road passed the CBSE exams this year. A total of 85 students scored above 90 per cent marks. Tanisha of commerce stream secured the highest 97.6 per cent marks and became the overall topper of the school.

Ryan international School

Students’ hard work at Ryan International School was crowned with success as Class 12 and 10 CBSE results were declared on Friday. Class 12th toppers are: Arshia Singla and Anika Gupta (humanities): 97%; Tanvi Goyal (commerce): 97 per cent; Kanav Gupta (commerce): 96.6 %; Arnav Joshi (science): 96.8%.

BVM School, Chandigarh road

BVM School, Sector-39, Chandigarh Road, achieved 100 per cent result in the CBSE exams. A total of 106 of Class X and 98 students of Class XII had appeared for the exams. In Class X, Ashutosh Chandra (96.6%), Dev Shah (96.2%) and Simarpreet Kaur (93.2%) bagged the first three positions. In Class XII, Jashan Kapoor (93.2%) stood first.

Green Grove Public School

Doraha: Students of Green Grove Public School excelled in the results announced by the CBSE on Friday. Sehnoor Singh topped the school with 96 per cent marks in the medical stream in Class XII. Other toppers include Mehakpreet Kaur with 93.4 per cent marks, Anika Sood 92.6 per cent marks and Simranjot Kaur 90.8 per cent marks. In class X, Gracy Soni topped the school with 97.8 per cent marks. School principal Suzy George congratulated the toppers.

Guru Nanak Model Senior School

Students of Guru Nanak Model Senior School, Doraha, brought laurels to the institution by securing commendable marks in the CBSE results. Nisha Kapila, of commerce stream in Class XII scored 95.8 per cent marks. In class X results, Sehajpreet Singh attaining 95.2 per cent marks whereas Taranpreet Singh Arraich got 94.8 per cent marks. /OC