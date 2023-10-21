Students create mayhem outside SCD Govt College

Tribune News Service

Ludhiana, October 20

A large number of students gathered outside the SCD Government College near Rose Garden today in order to name the president of their union. They resorted to rowdy behaviour outside the college premises, causing mayhem in the area.

After business owners in the area informed the police control room, SHO police Division 8 Inspector Vijay Kumar, ACP Jasroop Bath and ADCP Shubham Aggarwal reached the spot.

Several students were seen arguing with the SHO after being asked to maintain law and order.

Sources said a group of students had planned to declare their president, but students belonging to a rival group also gathered there in large numbers in a show of strength. The presence of the police prevented the two groups from entering into a brawl.

Some students were also rounded up by the police to prevent the situation from getting out of hand.

ADCP Aggarwal said though no election had been held for the student union, a group of students gathered at the college to declare their president.