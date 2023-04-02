Students donate blood at camp

Tribune News Service

Ludhiana: Rotaract Club of GGN Khalsa College, Civil lines, Ludhiana, organised a blood donation camp in collaboration with Dayanand Medical College & Hospital in Guru Nanak Hall of the campus wherein more than 50 units of blood were donated by students of the college. Prof Munisha, in-charge, Rotaract Club, said that it was only possible with the active support and motivation of Dr SP Singh, president, Gujranwala Khalsa Educational Council, and Principal GGN Khalsa College Dr Arvinder Singh Bhalla.

Tuberculosis day observed

Red Ribbon Club of the Malwa Central College of Education for Women observed National TB Day. The event commenced with a series of activities starting from the poster-making and slogan writing competition on March 22. Following the series of activities, declamation competition was organised on April 1. The judges of the competition were Rita Devi, Daljeet Kaur and Amarjeet Singh. A speech on tuberculosis awareness was conducted. After the speech, results of the declamation competition were declared. Pallavi Bharadwaj stood first, Sanjana Bhanot second and Manmeen Kaur got the third position.