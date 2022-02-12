Students excel in BEd results

Ludhiana, February 11
BEd students of the GHG Khalsa College of Education, Gurusar Sadhar, performed well in the Semester II examinations conducted by the PU, Chandigarh.
College principal Pargat Singh Garcha said Pooja Verma with 437 marks out of 450 secured the second position on the PU merit list and stood first in the college. Simranjot Kaur with 436 marks stood third in the university and secured the second position in the college while Harpreet Kaur and Gurleen Kaur with 432 marks bagged the third position in the college. —
Tribune Shorts
Most Read
Don't MissView All
Top Stories
Kolkata Knight Riders snap Shreyas Iyer for Rs 12.25 crore at IPL auction
Royal Challengers Bangalore buy back Harshal Patel for Rs 10...
Motivated comments on India's internal issues not welcome: MEA on hijab row
External Affairs Ministry spokesperson Arindam Bagchi says t...
Efforts on to retrieve woman's body from under debris of partially collapsed Gurugram building
Rescuers have to be careful not to damage key supporting pil...
CRPF officer killed in Naxal encounter in Chhattisgarh
Assistant Commandant SB Tirkey suffers bullet injuries and l...
Current situation at LAC has arisen due to disregard of written agreements by China: Jaishankar
He was speaking at a joint press conference along with his A...