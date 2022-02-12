Students excel in BEd results

Tribune News Service

Ludhiana, February 11

BEd students of the GHG Khalsa College of Education, Gurusar Sadhar, performed well in the Semester II examinations conducted by the PU, Chandigarh.

College principal Pargat Singh Garcha said Pooja Verma with 437 marks out of 450 secured the second position on the PU merit list and stood first in the college. Simranjot Kaur with 436 marks stood third in the university and secured the second position in the college while Harpreet Kaur and Gurleen Kaur with 432 marks bagged the third position in the college. —