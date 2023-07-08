Students excel in Panjab University results

Tribune News Service

Ludhiana: Students of Shree Atam Vallabh Jain College excelled by acquiring university positions in the results of BCom final year, declared recently by Panjab University, Chandigarh. The college principal said: “Harsh of BCom final year attained the first position in PU by securing 91.62 per cent marks. Nandan got the second position with 91.56 per cent marks and similarly two other students secured their place in the top 10.” To motivate the students for their hard work, the first position holder was awarded with a Honda Activa scooter by an industrialist. College committee members awarded Rs 51,000 and Rs 21,000 each to the second position holder and two other pupils.

College pupils clear CA exam

Three students of GTB National College, Dakha, did their institution proud by clearing the CA exam. College prinicipal Avtar Singh said: “Tanvir Kaur cleared both the groups in the first attempt by securing 599 marks out of 800. She ranked 44 all over India. Upanshu Arora and Amit Kumar cleared the first group of CA Inter in their first attempt. The students were honoured by the college authorities.”