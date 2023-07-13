Students excel in Panjab University semester exams

Doraha, July 12
Students of AS College, Khanna, excelled in the Panjab University semester examinations, the results of which were declared recently.
Students of BCA semester VI have brought laurels to the institution by showing excellent results. While Karan Kapoor stood second in Panjab University by securing 93.10%, Kashish Sahu stood sixth in the university with 92.12% and Harnoor Kaur stood eighth in the university by securing 91.57%.
College principal Dr RS Jhanji, president of the Managaing Committee Shamender Singh, Sushil vice-president of the committee Kumar Sharma, general secretary Barinder Dewett, college secretary Tajinder Sharma and other management members congratulated the students, parents and faculty for the achievement.
Tribune Shorts
Most Read In 24 Hours
Don't MissView All
Top News
Visit to France will provide new impetus to our strategic partnership: PM Modi
In his departure statement, Modi says his visit to France is...
Yamuna at all-time high, Delhi on edge as low-lying areas flooded
Govt starts shifting residents to relief camps | Kejri seeks...
Monsoon fury: Breach in bundh not plugged, another develops in Musepur
Water enters residential areas of 10 villages, 40,000 acres ...