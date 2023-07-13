Students excel in Panjab University semester exams

Our Correspondent

Doraha, July 12

Students of AS College, Khanna, excelled in the Panjab University semester examinations, the results of which were declared recently.

Students of BCA semester VI have brought laurels to the institution by showing excellent results. While Karan Kapoor stood second in Panjab University by securing 93.10%, Kashish Sahu stood sixth in the university with 92.12% and Harnoor Kaur stood eighth in the university by securing 91.57%.

College principal Dr RS Jhanji, president of the Managaing Committee Shamender Singh, Sushil vice-president of the committee Kumar Sharma, general secretary Barinder Dewett, college secretary Tajinder Sharma and other management members congratulated the students, parents and faculty for the achievement.

#Panjab University Chandigarh