Students excel in university results

Tribune News Service

Doraha: Two students of AS College, Khanna, got university positions in MA Economics 3rd semester, the results of which were declared recently. Ritika Dhand got fourth position in Panjab University with 83.50 per cent marks while Mehak Punj grabbed 10th position in the university with 81.25 per cent marks. President of the college management committee, Shaminder Singh, vice-president Sushil Kumar Sharma, general secretary Barinder Dewett, college secretary Tejinder Sharma and principal RS Jhanji congratulated the students on the occasion.

Elocution competition

Ludhiana: The planning and consumer forum of Government College for Girls organised a one-day workshop at the Department of Economics. The resource person for the session was Dr Tanima Dutta. Dr Dutta told students about the importance of planning for the future and gave suggestions to improve their well-being. An elocution competition was also organised on the occasion. Samridhi Kapila bagged the first position in the contest, whereas Riya Jindal stood second and Gurleen Kaur bagged the third position.

Two-day cultural fest concludes

Anand Utsav-2023, a two-day cultural fest concluded at Guru Nanak Dev Engineering College (GNDEC) recently. A multitude of cultural events, including one-act play, collage making, clay modelling, etc., were held on the occasion. Artist Kanwar Grewal also gave a performance during the festival. Retired Navy Chief Engineer MS Randhawa and Nankana Sahib Education Trust director Inderpal Singh gave away prizes to winners. GNDEC principal Sehijpal Singh thanked the dignitaries.

Student wins weightlifting gold

Doraha: Chandan, a student of Guru Nanak National College, Doraha, has made his institution proud by securing a gold medal in the weightlifting championship organised recently in Ludhiana. He also won a silver medal and a cash prize at the Hola Mohalla weightlifting championship at Tahlian. Officiating principal of the college, Nirlep Kaur, and physical education teacher Prof Maninder Singh congratulated the student on his achievements. /OC