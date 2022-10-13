Students get personal safety tips

Our Correspondent

Mandi Ahmedgarh, October 12

The Malerkotla police have launched a coordinated movement to sensitise students about preventive measures to be taken about their personal safety while at educational institutes, hostels or during travel.

Circle officers and SHOs have been advised to organise seminars and workshops at educational institutes of their respective areas and ensure compliance of guidelines received from the administration on safety and security of students from time to time.

Senior Superintendent of Police (SSP) Avneet Kaur Sidhu said cops supervised by Ahmedgarh ASP Dr Jyoti Yadav and district sanjh kendra incharge Surinder Pal Singh had been advised to organise seminars and workshops at various educational institutes to sensitise students on personal safety.

Addressing students of Ayaan Institute of Nursing at Bhogiwal, SSP Sidhu cautioned students to remain vigilant while interacting with strangers and stay from antisocial elements. “Whenever you notice anomalous behaviour from people coming in contact with you at college, near home or on the way, you must discuss your apprehensions with your parents, principal or authorities at nearby police station,” said Sidhu maintaining that the police was always ready to help students in case of need.

Manjot Singh; in-charge, District Cyber Crime Cell; Sadar SHO Gagandeep Singh, Chairman Gazi Sheikh, Kuldeep Singh, traffic in-charge Balbir Singh and Harpreet Singh updated the audience on various aspects of their respective fields.