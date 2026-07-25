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Home / Ludhiana / Students hold sit-ins across Ludhiana to show support for Jantar Mantar stir

Students hold sit-ins across Ludhiana to show support for Jantar Mantar stir

Students protesting in Delhi have been asking for the resignation of Union Education Minister Dharmendra Pradhan

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Shivani Bhakoo
Ludhiana, Updated At : 03:12 AM Jul 25, 2026 IST
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Youngsters during a protest at Sarabha Nagar Market in Ludhiana on Friday. Photo: Ashwani Dhiman
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Students gathered in various areas across the city and organised sit-ins to show support for their peers protesting at Jantar Mantar in New Delhi.

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The protests here come after a call by the Cockroach Janta Party, urging students across the country to hold peaceful demonstrations at the district level.

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Many students sat at the Jagraon Bridge here to support the students protesting in New Delhi, who have been asking for the resignation of the Education Minister Dharmendra Pradhan and accountability for the NEET paper leak.

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The protesters here expressed solidarity with the students injured in the police lathicharge and tear gas firing during the Parliament March on July 20 and in some incidents since.

A similar protest was held at Kipps Market in Sarabha Nagar, where students gathered holding placards in their hands. The protesters said it was a fight for students’ rights and their demands deserved to be addressed fairly and justly. They raised slogans against the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) government at the Centre.

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IMA condemns use of force by Delhi Police

The Indian Medical Association’s (IMA) local chapter condemned the use of force by Delhi Police on students during the Parliament March on July 20. It called upon the Centre to accept responsibility for the young lives lost in the aftermath of the NEET-UG paper leak.

The IMA demanded a judicial inquiry into the police action. It called for suspension of every officer identifiable in the footage from the protest, pending inquiry, and strict action against those found responsible. It urged the Centre to issue a standard operating procedure (SOP) for policing of peaceful assemblies.

The IMA addressed a formal letter of protest to Home Minister Amit Shah and sent copies to the Delhi Commissioner of Police, Delhi Chief Minister, the National Human Rights Commission and the National Commission for Women.

The association described the conduct seen in widely circulated videos as “absolutely unacceptable, wrong and inhumane”, and warned that failure to act will be met with public protest by the medical fraternity.

Dr Manoj K Sobti, patron, IMA Ludhiana, said, “What this country saw on July 20 was not the maintenance of law and order. It was the state raising its hand against its own children.”

He condemned the lack of action even as there were lives lost the NEET’s cancellation.

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