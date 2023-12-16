Students, institute reach compromise after assurance

Tribune News Service

Ludhiana, December 15

With the intervention of MLA Gurpreet Bassi Gogi, students of the Vocational Rehabilitation Centre for Blind today said after an assurance given by the MLA, they had decided not to continue with their protest.

“Today, the MLA visited the school and assured that many of our demands will be met soon. Provided, we focus on our studies and call off the protest, as a compromise was reached between us and the management,” said a student leader.

The students had levelled allegations against the management and had started sitting on road in protest. They had also refused to take their exams.