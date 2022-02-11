Mandi Ahmedgarh students launch campaign to make residents aware on ethical voting

Our Correspondent

Mandi Ahmedgarh, February 10

Defying common trend adopted by elders to seek votes for candidates of their choice on the basis of political, communal and religious associations, students of various educational institutions have launched a door-to-door campaign to make residents aware about ethical and ideal voting during the ensuing Assembly elections, polling for which is scheduled on February 20.

Ensuring not to carry advertisement material of any political party or a candidate, enthusiasts are seeking help of block level officers to facilitate their interaction with voters. Encouraged by speakers on the model electioneering during events held at schools and colleges under the Systematic Voters Education and Electoral Programme (SVEEP), students are cautioning residents against deleterious consequences of malpractice of seeking votes in name of caste and religion or by allurement or coercion.

They are persuading voters to elect only honest and capable candidates, who can safeguard careers of the future generations and provide them with ideal facilities of education, health and subsistence.

Gayatri Sharma, a student of the Subhash Nagar area, said she along with her friends, had been going door-to-door to spread awareness about the need of moral and ideal voting for preserving the sanctity of the pious institute of democracy.

“Unfortunately, politicians have been exploiting religious and communal sentiments of innocent residents for winning elections at various levels. We, students, have now approached voters directly to persuade them to use their fundamental right of voting ethically and according to directions of the Election Commission of India,” said Gayatri.

Rekha Rani, a retired teacher, said she was also impressed by arguments put forth by a group of children.

“What impressed me most is that students updated me about an Election Commission App, which facilitates downloading of affidavits submitted by various candidates at the time of nomination. Having downloaded affidavits of candidates of our constituency through Know Your Candidate App, I can now compare educational qualification, assets and criminal record (if any) of each contestant before finalising my choice,” said Rani . —