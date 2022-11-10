Students of 22 schools vow to fight against drug abuse

Raikot, November 9
Enthusiasts including students and teachers of 22 schools of the subdivision vowed to associate with coordinated movement launched by the administration against social evils including drug abuse and violence.
An oath was taken during concluding session of an awareness rally and seminar held at Swami Ganga Giri College for Girls here on Wednesday.
Ramesh Kaura, an office-bearer of the college, presided over the event and Raikot SDM Gurbir Singh Kohli was the chief guest.
Appreciating the gesture shown by participant SDM Raikot Gurbir Singh Kohli said students and teachers led by principals Rajni Bala and Santokh Singh had vowed to work in tandem for spreading awareness on causes and consequences of drug abuse that had since emerged as breeding bowl for most of social evils including violence and eve teasing.
Earlier, addressing the gathering SDM Kohli called upon residents of the area, including students and their parents to join hands with the administration in fight launched against social evils including drug abuse and violence.
The enthusiasts later marched through roads and streets of the town to spread awareness on the subject. They raised slogans besides carrying placards in their hands.
