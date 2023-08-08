Students of vocational institute for blind protest

Tribune News Service

Ludhiana, August 7

Alleging lack of proper care and facilities, students of the Vocational Rehabilitation Training Centre for Blind today protested against the authorities of the institute. They sat on dharna on the road outside the institution as a mark of protest to put forward their demands.

One of the students said that they were not given proper facilities at the institute and no one in the management was approachable, with whom they could share their concerns and issues.

“Earlier, the director of the institute was also blind and fully understood our problems. But the present director fails to understand our problems as he is not one of us,” said another student.

The protesters said that earlier students were given free boarding and lodging facility to continue their further studies after they completed their Class XII. However, this facility has been stopped while advanced computer courses have been discontinued. They further alleged that things donated by people were also not reaching students.

Institute Director CS Ravindran said that things had become really difficult after Covid as the amount of donation had reduced after the pandemic.

The director said, “Students here are given everything free and not even a single penny is charged from them. They are demanding a gym, cricket pitch and few computer courses, which we are unable to provide.”

He added that the students had further demanded that one of the students should be a member of the board. “Everything that is donated is distributed among the students and only if anything extra is left that is given to the faculty members. ADC (Development) Sandeep Kumar also visited the institute today and assured to sort things out,” said Ravindran.