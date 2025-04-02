Students pledge drug-free future as Kejriwal, Mann launch drive in Punjab

Scores of students from various schools, colleges, NCC cadets from various units belonging to various schools and colleges on Wednesday took part in a rally against drugs, “Yudh Nasheyan Virudh”.

The rally was flagged off by Punjab Chief Minister Bhagwant Mann and national AAP convenor Arvind Kejriwal.

Advertisement

Addressing the children assembled there, before flagging off the rally, Arvind Kejriwal said, “I feel blessed to be around the youngsters and tomorrow this youth is going to lead the state. Someone from this crowd will become Chief Minister or a leading industrialist, but if drugs are not erased from the state, then how will you lead the state? It is very unfortunate that the prior governments have made drugs enter every house of the state for a few bucks, but AAP will not tolerate this.”

Advertisement

Striking a chord with the kids, he said that they are like his own kids, and he too has two kids. “Parents have seen huge dreams about them. They want you to become a pilot, doctor, engineer, and kids themselves must have seen dreams about their future, but the day you fall prey to drugs, everything is finished. You kids are just my own children, and I am of the age of your father, and I am requesting you never to fall into the trap of drugs, as your life will be finished,” he said.

Adding further, he said, “Secondly, in case you see anyone around you who is into drugs, bring that person to rehabilitation, and all the facilities are provided by the government.”

“Now, the government and police alone will not be able to take the drive further and need help from every citizen including children. Today, kids will take three pledges: first, they will never get hooked to drugs; second, if anyone around me is on drugs, I will help him/her to get out of it; and thirdly, if they come to know about any drug peddler, they will inform on the Helpline number,” he said.

To further engage the youth and promote healthy lifestyles, Kejriwal announced, "We are setting up playgrounds across Punjab, and every village will soon have a playground where the youth can engage in sports and stay away from drugs."

“We are committed to making Punjab, Rangla Punjab and need co-operation from the public,” said Kejriwal.

Before flagging off the rally, addressing the students, Mann said that the anti-drug helpline number 9779100200 has been launched, and they are getting information related to the selling of drugs in their area.

He said that the identity of the caller is not disclosed to anyone, but exemplary action is taken against drug smugglers. The houses of the drug smugglers are being razed and the drive will continue.

Punjab is the first state to take such a step under the guidance of Arvind Kejriwal.

“It is a long fight, as drugs have entered the nerves of Punjab. Getting it out is very hard, but the government is committed to doing that,” he said.