Students return home from Ukraine, many parents still wait for their children

Tribune News Service

Manav Mander

Ludhiana, March 3

There were tears of joy and relief when parents received their children who returned from the crisis-hit Ukraine. Finally, many families in the city whose children were studying in Ukraine are having a sigh of relief while there are many who are still waiting for the arrival of their children.

Yashasvi (4th from right) with friends at the Ludhiana airport. Himanshu Mahajan

Pardeep Kumar, father of Shubham Sharma, was anxiously waiting for his son’s arrival at the city railway station. “Our son has really seen tough times. We were in touch with him over the phone and I am proud of him that he sailed through the difficult times,” he said.

Shubham’s mother was unable to control her tears as he saw her son getting out of the train. “My prayers have been answered and my son is finally here with us,” she said.

Shubham, a student of the Taras Sheychenko National University of Kyiv, returned in an evacuation flight today.

“Everyone is rushing towards the borders. We managed to reach the border but the journey till there was hard and tedious. I am happy to reach back home safely and pray all students should also reach their homes safely,” he said.

Sheenam Arora reached India this morning through an IAF flight. She is a student of Kharkiv National Medical University. “Students are reaching the borders on their own and no help is provided to them by the embassy. I along with my friends reached the Hungary border and after that everything was taken care of,” she said.

“We were given a hotel to stay. Food was provided and we were taken to the airport. But reaching the border is a tedious task, which students are managing on their own,” Sheenam said.

Raj Kumar, father of Sheenam, said they would return from Delhi tomorrow as they wanted Sheenam to rest for some time as she was tired.

Yashasvi Govind Rao, a fourth year MBBS student at Horbachevsky Ternopil State Medical University, said: “From Ukraine, I came to Romania via Istanbul. Later, I came to India through an evacuation flight. There is lot of panic among students and they are reaching the borders on their own. Bus and taxi fares have doubled and since the students are unable to pay large amount of money, they are covering the distance by foot,” he said.