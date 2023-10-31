Students shine in karate tourney

Ludhiana: Eight students of Bhartiya Vidya Mandir School (Udham Singh Nagar) excelled in the U-11 Boys Karate Block Level Tournament, organised by primary school department, held at BCM school. The students won five gold medals and three silver medals. Vinan, Pratyush, Madhav, Daksh and Yuvraj bagged gold medals at the event. While the silver medalists of the tournament were Shourya, Garvish and Onish. Principal Ranju Mangal extended her heartiest congratulations to the students and also appreciated the physical education coach Sanjeev Thakur for the achievement.
Combined annual training camp
CT University (Ludhiana) hosted the Combined Annual Training Camp - 51, organised by the 3 Punjab Battalion (3 PB) NCC Ludhiana. The 10-day camp was inaugurated by Colonel Naresh Kumar, the Commanding Officer of 3 PB BN NCC in Ludhiana. The camp featured various activities, including honing cadets’ skills and promoting physical fitness and teamwork. The activities encompassed firing competitions, drill competitions, cultural events, various sports competitions and athletics. Moreover, the camp hosted the prestigious Pre- Republic Day Camp (RDC) selection, a significant event, in the NCC calendar.
Tribune Shorts
Most Read In 24 Hours
Don't MissView All
Top News
ED summons Delhi CM Kejriwal under PMLA in excise policy case on Nov 2
SC junks ex-Dy CM Sisodia’s bail pleas | Says transfer of Rs...
Will make all efforts to secure release of 8 Navy veterans: EAM
Meets kin of men convicted in Qatar
Electoral bonds scheme: Five-judge SC Bench to begin hearing today
Citizens don’t have right to know source of funds: AG
Terrorists gun down UP labourer on way to buy veggies in Pulwama
Infiltration attempt foiled in Kupwara district, terrorist k...
Clashes erupt with Hamas as Israeli forces push deeper into Gaza Strip
Sonia: Congress opposed to India’s abstention on UN resoluti...