PU zonal youth fest: Students showcase skills in creating heritage items

Lovleen Bains
Doraha, October 2
The third day of Panjab University Zonal Youth Heritage Festival saw youngsters showcasing their skills in creating heritage items at Mata Ganga Khalsa College, Kottan.
The festival started with bhangra which entertained and enthralled the audience. The day also witnessed competitions in instrumental music (percussion, non-percussion) Indian orchestra, folk instrument and folk orchestra. Heritage items like phulkari, bagh, dasuti or cross stitch, knitting, crochet, pakhi designing, mehandi application were also a part of the fest. The participants also gave their excellent performances in mime, skit, mimicry and bhand.
The chief guest of the morning session was singer Pali Detwalia. Motivating the students he said that such festivals bring out the hidden talent of the youth and also give them a platform to carve a niche for themselves out of thousands of college students.
Principal Kuldip Kaur Dhaliwal extended a warm welcome to the guests and other dignitaries. She said that youth festivals encourage the students to participate in the competition with high and pure spirit. While addressing the students she stressed on the fact that education should not be just about getting good grades but adopting a more realistic and rational approach towards life. She also congratulated the prize winners.
