Students suffer in absence of commerce teachers at govt schools

Tribune News Service

Shivani Bhakoo

Ludhiana, December 22

The state government is pressing upon the masses to prefer the government schools over the private ones. Sadly, hundreds of students in many government schools in Ludhiana district, who have taken the commerce stream, suffer in absence of a subject teacher. Not to invite trouble, the principals of these schools where posts are lying vacant for long, maintain that everything is in order, but it is the students who are suffering due to the lackadaisical approach of the government, which claims to have reformed the education system in Punjab.

Take the example of Government Senior Secondary School, Hargobindpura, where there are over 40 students in classes 11 and 12, but there is no commerce teacher since 2018. The teachers are hired privately and their salary is given from the funds collected by the school. The students have continued to suffer for the past five years but no government has bothered to provide them a regularised subject teacher.

In Government Senior Secondary School, Sahnewal, there has been no regularised Commerce teacher since the beginning of this session. There are around 50 students in classes 11 and 12, and they are taught by arranging private teachers.

At the city’s Multipurpose Senior Secondary School, there has not been a commerce teacher for long. Over 500 are left in the lurch in absence of a dedicated subject teacher. Many students have started going to private tuitions to clear their doubts. Despite the school officials having requested the government several times to fill the posts, no steps have been taken by the Education Department.

It is learnt that even in Government Senior Secondary School, Doraha, there is no commerce teacher. There are three posts of Commerce teachers lying vacant. Despite repeated attempts, the Principal of the school did not respond.

One of the students at the Multipurpose Government Senior Secondary School here said the entire session had passed and they had to study from one teacher or the other in absence of a regularised subject teacher. “We gather at someone’s place and discuss and clear our doubts from each other as the exams are approaching but this will not lead us anywhere and we are not going to score well,” said the student.

“This is an ongoing problem. Time and again, we have been writing letters to DEO and the ones higher up, there is no solution to the problem. In our school, there are over 200 students with just one teacher of commerce. In this scenario, we ask other teachers, who have studied commerce, to conduct the classes so that the students do not suffer. But the fact remains that students are suffering badly in absence of a regularised subject teacher. They come from underprivileged families, where availing private tuitions is not possible. Now, when the results will be affected, the school, the principal and the teachers will be held responsible,” said a principal of a Government Senior Secondary School here. On being contacted DEO Dimple Madan said she doesn’t have pertinent data available.