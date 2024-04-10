Students take part in SVEEP campaign

Tribune News Service

Ludhiana, April 9

District Election Officer Sakshi Sawhney on Tuesday urged the youth to actively participate in the on-going Lok Sabha election process and cast their votes on June 1.

Addressing the youth during a special awareness programme organised at Master Tara Singh Memorial College for Women under the SVEEP campaign, Sawhney emphasised that India has a large young population and that the youth must shoulder the responsibility of strengthening the country by participating in the voting process. She exhorted them to not only cast their votes but also motivate others to do the same, in order to strengthen the democracy.

Meanwhile, the district administration organised a training programme for campus ambassadors appointed under Systematic Voters Education and Electoral Participation (SVEEP) on Tuesday. The campus ambassadors have been selected to spread awareness among college students on how they can enrol themselves as voters .

On Tuesday, a training session was held by SVEEP Nodal Officer (Ludhiana West) Meenu Adya and campus ambassadors from different colleges including Government College for Girls, Malwa Central College of Education for Women, Khalsa College for Women and Khalsa Institute of Management and Technology (KIMT) participated in the same.

