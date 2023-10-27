Students to be ambassadors of anti-drug campaign

Our Correspondent

Mandi Ahmedgarh, Oct 26

Students of schools of the local town and surrounding villages vowed to take the campaign against drugs to every corner of the state by acting as brand ambassadors.The oath was taken during the concluding session of a function held at MGMN Senior Secondary School on Thursday.

DSP Ahmedgarh Davinder Singh Sandhu presided over the function and SSP Malerkotla Gursharandeep Singh Grewal was the chief guest.

Convener of the event, DSP Ranjit Singh Bains, said that police personnel led by SSP Grewal had been organising multiple events to sensitise people about causes and consequences of drug abuse.

During his keynote address, SSP Grewal said that creating awareness among students is more important as than the de-addiction and rehabilitation of those who have already fallen prey to the menace of drug abuse.

“It is high time we understand that teenagers are more vulnerable, thus likely to fall prey to sinister designs of drug peddlers. Cautioning students against the deleterious effects of drug abuse by organising educational events is sure to yield results in curbing the spread of this problem in future,” said Grewal. He called upon teachers and residents to adopt an affable attitude with their wards and counsel them on important issues like drugs.

SSP Grewal, DSP Sandhu, SHO City Sukhwinder Singh and SHO Sadar Satwinder Singh Bajwa answered queries of students during the interactive session.

