Students to campaign against drug abuse this election season

Mandi Ahmedgarh, April 4

Constituents of schools of the local town and surrounding villages vowed to take the campaign against drug abuse to every corner during the election period by acting as brand ambassadors.

An oath was taken during the concluding session of a function held at MGMN Senior Secondary School on Thursday.

Ahmedgarh DSP Amritpal Singh presided over the function and SHO Sukhpal Kaur was the keynote speaker.

Convener of the event, Harpreet Singh, said police personnel supervised by SSP Simrat Kaur had been organising different events to sensitise members of various sections of society about causes and consequences of drug abuse.

Speakers including Amritpal Singh, Sukhpal Kaur, incharge Sanjh Kendra Jaswinder Singh and principal Viney Goyal voiced that spreading awareness among school and college students was as important as undertaking measures to prevent the inflow of contrabands during elections.

“It is high time we understand that teenagers are quite vulnerable to the sinister designs of antisocial elements like drug peddlers. Cautioning students against the deleterious effects of drug abuse by organising educational events will surely yield results in curbing the spread of drug abuse in the future,” said DSP Amritpal Singh.

