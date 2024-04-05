Students to campaign against drug abuse this election season

Mandi Ahmedgarh, April 4
Constituents of schools of the local town and surrounding villages vowed to take the campaign against drug abuse to every corner during the election period by acting as brand ambassadors.
An oath was taken during the concluding session of a function held at MGMN Senior Secondary School on Thursday.
Ahmedgarh DSP Amritpal Singh presided over the function and SHO Sukhpal Kaur was the keynote speaker.
Convener of the event, Harpreet Singh, said police personnel supervised by SSP Simrat Kaur had been organising different events to sensitise members of various sections of society about causes and consequences of drug abuse.
Speakers including Amritpal Singh, Sukhpal Kaur, incharge Sanjh Kendra Jaswinder Singh and principal Viney Goyal voiced that spreading awareness among school and college students was as important as undertaking measures to prevent the inflow of contrabands during elections.
“It is high time we understand that teenagers are quite vulnerable to the sinister designs of antisocial elements like drug peddlers. Cautioning students against the deleterious effects of drug abuse by organising educational events will surely yield results in curbing the spread of drug abuse in the future,” said DSP Amritpal Singh.
Join Whatsapp Channel of The Tribune for latest updates.
Most Read In 24 Hours
Don't MissView All
Top News
India dismisses report claiming it orders targeted killings of wanted terrorists in Pakistan
The fresh claims relate to 20 killings since 2020 which have...
Hours after Ajit Doval meets Iran official, Pakistani ultras strike near Chabahar port
11 securitymen, 15 militants killed in Jaish al-Adl’s attack...
Thieves stole $30 million in cash: This Los Angeles heist sounds like it came from a thriller novel
The operators of the business did not discover the massive t...
Shubman Gill smashes highest score of IPL, breaks Sunil Narine’s record in 24 hours
Kolkata Knight Riders’s Sunil Narine had cracked a match-win...