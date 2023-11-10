Students told to spread awareness against drugs

Tribune News Service

Ludhiana, November 9

To seek maximum participation of youth in the upcoming, country’s biggest cycle rally against drugs, Commissioner of Police Mandeep Singh Sidhu along with the Joint Commissioner of Police Saumya Mishra held a detailed interaction with students of various schools.

Top cop with senior police officials first visited the Police DAV Public School, Civil Lines, where students and teachers vowed to join the cycle rally. They also held detailed interaction with the students where the latter asked them many questions about the ongoing campaign against drugs.

Joint CP Saumya Mishra said that students showed huge concern about the drug menace and they were also eager to take part in awareness campaign of police against drugs. Students were keen to take part in the country’s biggest cycle rally to spread the message against the drugs and many of them had even registered themselves on the spot for the rally.

JCP revealed that apart from holding interaction with the students of private schools, meetings were also being held with the students of several government schools.

“Ludhiana police to organise a 13 km long Mega Cyclothon ‘Wheels of Hope’ & Ludhiana Against Drugs. The country’s biggest cycle rally will be organised on November 16 the Anniversary of Great Revolutionary Sardar Kartar Singh Sarabha the youngest Indian Freedom Fighter, who laid down his life at age of 19 for the nation. We urge every citizen to take part in this rally and give a clear message against drugs and save the future,”JCP added.