Students upset as Education Ministry orders cancellation of UGC-NET exam

Tribune News Service

Shivani Bhakoo

Ludhiana, June 20

The Ministry of Education on Wednesday cancelled the UGC-NET June 2024 examination that was held on June 18 in view of the integrity of examination having being “compromised”. However, the decision has disappointed the students, who feel that in another attempt, the results might not be in their favour.

Shubham, a student of Panjab University, had appeared for the physical education exam. He said it was shocking to know that exam was cancelled. He said it was not justified as the students had to again come to take the test.

“The mind gets disturbed and one feels disappointed. Now I am sure that the next time, I will score much less because the momentum gets disturbed. Secondly, it should be taken offline as the exams are generally lengthy and one question needs to be attempted in two minutes. It is certainly disheartening for the students to appear again and again for the same exam,” said Shubham.

Another student said she had appeared for the political science exam and had expected to score well. “Now I have booked my tickets as I have to go to Mumbai due to a family commitment. I am disturbed. I will neither be able to enjoy my holidays nor concentrate on the exam’s preparation,” she said.

It may be noted that the matter has been handed over to the CBI for probe to ascertain what and how everything happened. Around 10 lakh students from all over the country had appeared for the NET examination in different subjects. However, they were left devastated over the decision regarding its cancellation.

Matter handed over to CBI



