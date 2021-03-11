Students visit photo exhibition

Tribune News Service

Ludhiana: Under the aegis of the Internal Quality Assurance Cell, the Departments of Journalism and Mass Communication and Fine Arts of the Guru Nanak Khalsa for Women, Gujarkhan Campus, Model Town, Ludhiana, organised a visit to a photo exhibition titled ‘One Thousand Words’, organised by the Ludhiana Photojournalist Association at the Punjabi Bhawan. The students interacted with the photojournalists of various newspapers. They learned about the process of composing a good journalistic photograph. Principal Dr Maneeta Kahlon said such visits are helpful for the overall development of students.

Ved Prachar week at DAV Public

The ongoing five-day ‘Ved Prachar Week’ under the aegis of the Arya Pradeshik Upsabha concluded at DAV Public School, BRS Nagar, Ludhiana today. The concluding day began with the dainik hawan. The hymn ‘Prabhu ji’ was sung by the students. Girls of class VIII recited shlokas. The school shastri apprised the students of the rich legacy of the Arya Samaj and basic human values that form an integral part of our lives. The students were also told about the importance of yoga for a healthy and stress-free life.

Poster-making contest

RS Model Senior Secondary School, Shastri Nagar, organised an inter-school poster-making and declamation contest. It was based on the themes of ‘Save water’ and ‘Significance of traffic Rules’. Students of various schools participated with enthusiasm and zeal. The programme commenced with a welcome speech by Director (Academics) ML Kalra. Sahil of RS Model School bagged the first position, Smidhi of BCM Focal Point secured the second position, Sania Bhano of Green Land Public School clinched the third position and Nancy of BCM Chandigarh Road got consolation prize in the poster-making competition. In the declamation contest, Shamul Arora of BCM Arya School, Nimardeep Takkar of Kundan Vidya Mandir, Sachipreet of Guru Nanak Public School and Navneet of RS Model School got the first, second, third and consolation prizes, respectively.

Janmashtami celebrations at BVM

Janmashtami was celebrated at Bhartiya Vidya Mandir, Uddam Singh Nagar, with mirth and devotion. A special assembly was conducted in which the festival veneration of Lord Krishna commenced with the bhajan ‘Shri Krishna Govind Harre Murrari’ by the music choir. The life of Lord Krishna was beautifully depicted by Sania of Class VII through her verses. Students of Class VII gave a presentation in the school auditorium. A dance performance by girls on the song ‘Woh Krishna hai’ enhanced the spirit of festivity. Prachi recited a poem on the importance of this auspicious festival and the life of Lord Krishna. Geetika articulated the incarnations of Lord Krishna and his bal-leelas.