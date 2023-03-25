Students visit Pinjore Gardens

Tribune News Service

Sahnewal: Teachers of Sacred Heart Convent School, Sahnewal, took a well-deserved break from their busy schedule to enjoy a day outing filled with fun. The day was organised by the school management to show appreciation for the hard work and dedication of the teachers. The day started with a bus ride to Chokhi Dhani in Panchkula. After reaching there everyone enjoyed a sumptuous breakfast and capered around to the rhythmic beats of Rajasthan. Teachers also relished the picturesque beauty of Pinjore Gardens and Cactus Garden. The outing was a huge success. All the teachers expressed their gratitude to the school management and were feeling refreshed and re-energised for the new beginning. OC

BCM College organises health talk

Ludhiana: Red Ribbon Club of BCM College organised a health talk on 'Yes! We can end TB' on World Tuberculosis Day to educate the student and teachers about the impact of TB around the globe. The resource person of the day Dr Gursheen Kaur from Mohandai Oswal Cancer Hospital. Ludhiana, deliberated on symptoms, causes and remedial medication of tuberculosis. She gave valuable tips on '7 ways to a healthy heart' like staying away from tobacco, cigarettes, hukkas, etc, besides sticking to Indian diet, avoiding highly saturated processed foods; exercising regularly, keeping a check on your weight, BMI, cholesterol and blood sugar, etc.

National TB Day observed

Red Ribbon Club of Malwa Central College of Education for Women, Ludhiana, observed National TB Day. The event was hosted by Ritika Chhabra (president) and Simran Kaur (secretary) of the club. The event commenced with a series of activities starting from "Poster-making and slogan writing competition" on March 22. The students participated in the competition with enthusiasm. In poster-making competition, Muskaan Taneja bagged the first position, Aditi second, Harmanpreet Kaur third and Deeksha bagged the consolation prize. In slogan writing competition, Navleen Kaur bagged the first position and Inderpal Kaur stood second.

Event organised for int'l students

PCTE Group of Institutes organised 'global village', an exhibition of the tradition and culture of the international students studying on campus. The event had students showcasing a variety of traditional clothing, informational literature, maps, flags, and artifacts with zeal and enthusiasm. Rupika, international affairs officer, PCTE Group of Institutes, said that events like these provide exposure to our students to experience the tradition and culture of the international students.

60 donate blood at camp

To honour the memories of martyrs, NSS and NCC unit of Arya College in collaboration with Dayanand Medical College and Hospital organised a blood donation camp. The objective of the camp was to encourage the volunteers to join the efforts and save lives. In the camp 60 students, including 10 females along with teachers, donated blood. Dr Raman Sharma, in-charge, NSS unit, and Rohit Sharma, nodal officer, NCC unit, organised the camp.