Students vow to follow safety tips

Our Correspondent

Mandi Ahmedgarh, Oct 17

Students of Green Valley Public Senior Secondary School, Jandali Road, vowed to follow proactive and preventive measures to ensure their safety during festival season. The school management, led by Bhushan Gupta and Sonia Gupta, assured to enhance safety measures being undertaken under supervision of the Circle Police, led by ASP Jyoti Yadav.

Continuing the drive launched earlier officials led by District Sanjh Kendra in-charge Surinder Pal Singh, Ahmedgarh Sanjh Kendra in-charge Raghbir Singh, SHO city Satwinder Singh Bajwa and traffic in-charge Balvir Singh organised a seminar at the school premises highlighting various aspects of students’ safety while travelling between the school and their residences.

Responding to a call given by the organisers, students vowed to adopt traffic rules and guidelines on child safety as elements of their lifestyle.