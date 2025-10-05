Students vow to lead campaign against drugs in festival season

Youths vowed to take the campaign against drugs this festival season to every corner of the district by acting as brand ambassadors. An oath regarding this was taken during the concluding session of a seminar held at MGMN Senior Secondary School on Saturday.

Malerkotla SSP Gagan Ajit Singh said the district police office had launched a special campaign to check drug abuse during the festival season by spreading awareness on the issue among youths.

“Having observed that abuse of drugs and narcotics normally increases during this time we have advised DSPs at Ahmedgarh, Amargarh and Malerkotla to rope in students for spreading awareness about the menace,” said Gagan Ajit Singh, appreciating that several students had volunteered to act as brand ambassadors for the campaign.

The SSP appreciated that heads of various educational institutes had agreed to host workshops and seminars, besides offering to deploy teachers as resource persons for highlighting the need to check drug abuse during the festival season.

“It is high time when understand that teenagers are at their most vulnerable stage and can fall prey to the sinister designs of antisocial elements. Cautioning students against the deleterious effects of drug abuse by organising educational events is sure to yield results,” said Gagan Ajit Singh.

He called upon teachers and residents to adopt an affable attitude with their wards and counsel them on important issues like drugs.

Speakers, including SHO Gursimran Singh, Ravinderjit Puri, incharge Sanjh Kendra Harpreet Singh and principal Viney Goyal said that creating awareness among students was as important as undertaking measures to prevent the inflow and smuggling of contraband.

Speakers argued that the involvement of students in the fight against drugs would disappoint antisocial elements, who normally supply inferior quality or spurious narcotics when there is a rise in demand due to the festival season.