Students vow to shun firecrackers this Diwali

Our Correspondent

Mandi Ahmedgarh, Nov 3

Setting a trend for other educational institutes, students of SRM High School, Pohir and their parents vowed to observe eco-friendly Diwali by celebrating the festival by shunning crackers. An oath was taken during the concluding session of Diwali Carnival held on the school premises on Friday.

Chairman of the School Management Committee, Jawahar Lal Mittal presided over the function and former president municipal council, Ravinder Puri was the chief guest.

Sumit Mittal, convener of the event, informed that students and their parents had vowed to save environment by shunning crackers on Diwali. Besides this some students had also displayed handmade artefacts highlighting the necessity of reverting to the traditional manner of celebrating Diwali by lighting earthen oil lamps.

