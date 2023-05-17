Study under ICMR's 'The India Hypertension Control Initiative': Hypertension awareness abysmally low in Ludhiana district

Tribune News Service

Manav Mander

Ludhiana, May 16

World Hypertension Day is observed on May 17 and its theme this year is ‘Measure your blood pressure accurately, control it, live longer’. Surprisingly, over 50 per cent of the residents of the district, who were screened during a study, were unaware about being hypertensive and were hesitant to use antihypertensive medication as they were scared of the side-effects.

Indian Council of Medical Research (ICMR) began the project, titled ‘The India Hypertension Control Initiative’, in 2022 in the private sector to improve hypertension management and control. The project was completed in April 2023 and Ludhiana district was also covered under it.

The aim of the project is to achieve control over the increasing rate of hypertension among people. Dayanand Medical College and Hospital was the first hospital from the private sector that was chosen for the project.

“We have been able to screen over 30,000 people so far, of which surprisingly over 50 per cent had hypertension. The findings indicate the need to create more awareness among people about the consequences of uncontrolled hypertension,” said Dr Bishav Mohan, Professor and Medical Superintendent, Department of Cardiology, Hero-DMC Heart Institute.

He added that the target population for the project included industrial workers and the urban, rural and slum populations.

A total of 9,134 industrial workers were diagnosed with hypertension in the district, of which 82.9 per cent were newly diagnosed and 17.1 per cent were diagnosed earlier. Of the total, 24.56 per cent were not taking any form of treatment.

In rural areas, 2,058 persons were diagnosed, of which 41.32 per cent were newly diagnosed and 58.67 per cent were already diagnosed.

In urban areas, 1,877 people were diagnosed, of which 55.41 per cent were newly diagnosed and 44.58 percent were already diagnosed.

In the slums, 80 people were diagnosed with hypertension, of which 22 were newly diagnosed and 14 were already aware they had hypertension.

The numbers shed light on the level of unawareness among the undiagnosed population about the major risk factor for the cardiovascular disease. The respondents had very less knowledge about Jan Aushadhi Centres and cost of medicines was a barrier in the low-income group. Lack of motivation for regular follow-up was also observed, said Dr Mohan.

“We need a focused campaign on hypertension awareness, the importance of early diagnosis and management. Cost-effective medication should be available for economical challenged patients,” Dr Mohan added.