 Study under ICMR's 'The India Hypertension Control Initiative': Hypertension awareness abysmally low in Ludhiana district : The Tribune India

Study under ICMR's 'The India Hypertension Control Initiative': Hypertension awareness abysmally low in Ludhiana district

Study under ICMR's 'The India Hypertension Control Initiative': Hypertension awareness abysmally low in Ludhiana district

More than half of surveyed 30,000 residents of the district were unaware that they had the cardiovascular disease. - File photo



Tribune News Service

Manav Mander

Ludhiana, May 16

World Hypertension Day is observed on May 17 and its theme this year is ‘Measure your blood pressure accurately, control it, live longer’. Surprisingly, over 50 per cent of the residents of the district, who were screened during a study, were unaware about being hypertensive and were hesitant to use antihypertensive medication as they were scared of the side-effects.

Indian Council of Medical Research (ICMR) began the project, titled ‘The India Hypertension Control Initiative’, in 2022 in the private sector to improve hypertension management and control. The project was completed in April 2023 and Ludhiana district was also covered under it.

The aim of the project is to achieve control over the increasing rate of hypertension among people. Dayanand Medical College and Hospital was the first hospital from the private sector that was chosen for the project.

“We have been able to screen over 30,000 people so far, of which surprisingly over 50 per cent had hypertension. The findings indicate the need to create more awareness among people about the consequences of uncontrolled hypertension,” said Dr Bishav Mohan, Professor and Medical Superintendent, Department of Cardiology, Hero-DMC Heart Institute.

He added that the target population for the project included industrial workers and the urban, rural and slum populations.

A total of 9,134 industrial workers were diagnosed with hypertension in the district, of which 82.9 per cent were newly diagnosed and 17.1 per cent were diagnosed earlier. Of the total, 24.56 per cent were not taking any form of treatment.

In rural areas, 2,058 persons were diagnosed, of which 41.32 per cent were newly diagnosed and 58.67 per cent were already diagnosed.

In urban areas, 1,877 people were diagnosed, of which 55.41 per cent were newly diagnosed and 44.58 percent were already diagnosed.

In the slums, 80 people were diagnosed with hypertension, of which 22 were newly diagnosed and 14 were already aware they had hypertension.

The numbers shed light on the level of unawareness among the undiagnosed population about the major risk factor for the cardiovascular disease. The respondents had very less knowledge about Jan Aushadhi Centres and cost of medicines was a barrier in the low-income group. Lack of motivation for regular follow-up was also observed, said Dr Mohan.

“We need a focused campaign on hypertension awareness, the importance of early diagnosis and management. Cost-effective medication should be available for economical challenged patients,” Dr Mohan added.

Tribune Shorts


Most Read In 24 Hours

1
Punjab

Bhagwant Mann inaugurates hi-tech bus stand in Patiala

2
Nation

Govt appoints Ravneet Kaur as Competition Commission of India chairperson

3
Punjab

Punjab govt all set to move Supreme Court against Centre's 'failure' to release rural development fund of Rs 4,000 crore

4
Punjab

Punjab Vigilance Bureau arrests former Faridkot Congress MLA Kushaldeep Dhillon in disproportionate assets

5
Nation

Services row: Delhi chief secretary convenes meeting of Civil Services Board today

6
Nation

'If you have both decided to enter the gutter…': Delhi High Court on Ashneer Grover, BharatPe dispute

7
Haryana

8-year-old boy killed after being kidnapped in Haryana’s Sonepat, letter demanding Rs 6-lakh ransom surfaces

8
Punjab

Punjab ex-MLA held for disproportionate assets

9
Trending

Elon Musk finds butter chicken with naan ‘insanely good’

10
Himachal

4 killed as car rolls down gorge in Himachal's Sirmaur

Don't Miss

View All
Expect rain in Chandigarh on May 18
Chandigarh

Expect rain in Chandigarh on May 18

46%, Punjab top contributor to wheat pool
Punjab

46%, Punjab top contributor to wheat pool

Air India’s Amritsar-Mumbai flight to resume from May 20
Amritsar

Air India’s Amritsar-Mumbai flight to resume from May 20

Chandigarh’s Indian Air Force Heritage Centre: A dream takes flight
Features

Chandigarh's Indian Air Force Heritage Centre: A dream takes flight

Partition Museum: How Delhi experienced the tragedy
Features

Partition Museum: How Delhi experienced the tragedy

Search for Guru Gobind’s crest plume
Comment

Search for Guru Gobind Singh's crest plume

Sachin Tendulkar files police complaint in Mumbai against ‘misleading advertisements’ impersonating his attributes
Nation

Sachin Tendulkar files police complaint in Mumbai against 'misleading advertisements' impersonating his attributes

Imran Khan's ex-wife Jemima Goldsmith's tweet on his release wins Pakistanis' hearts
World

Imran Khan's ex-wife Jemima Goldsmith's tweet on his release wins Pakistanis' hearts

Top News

Karnataka CM logjam persists, both contenders meet Kharge

Karnataka CM logjam persists, both contenders meet Kharge

Siddaramaiah, Shivakumar refuse to step back | Cong says dec...

‘Don’t create fear’: SC raps ED on Chhattisgarh scam

‘Don’t create fear’: SC raps ED on Chhattisgarh scam

2 ultras held 33 years after Mirwaiz Farooq’s killing

2 ultras held 33 years after Mirwaiz Farooq’s killing

PM: No scope for graft in recruitments now

PM: No scope for graft in recruitments now

Distributes 71,000 job letters in Rozgar Mela

Baseless: India slams UN rapporteur for objecting to G20 meet in Srinagar

Baseless: India slams UN rapporteur for objecting to G20 meet in Srinagar


Cities

View All

3 decades on, gharial spotted in Pakistan’s Punjab waters

3 decades on, gharial spotted in Pakistan’s Punjab waters

43-day coal reserve: Minister allays power shortage fears this summer

Casteism a reality among diaspora, says Ujjal Dosanjh

BJP SC Morcha leader’s murder case cracked; accused arrested

Opt for direct seeding to save on labour, water, farmers told

Tablets for councillors as Chandigarh MC House looks to go paperless

Tablets for councillors as Chandigarh MC House looks to go paperless

Panel suggested Rs 1 cr relief for deceased girl’s kin: RTI

Panjab University revises exam schedule

3 girls flee Children’s Home, one recovered

Years on, Sec 76/77 road awaits repairs

Fewest power cuts in Delhi, Punjab, claims CM Kejriwal; BJP calls it a lie

Fewest power cuts in Delhi, Punjab, claims CM Arvind Kejriwal; BJP calls it a lie

DMRC employee kills daughter, wife before hanging himself

Youth beaten up on suspicion of theft, dies

Room bugged, says Delhi vigilance officer

Industrialists upset at hiked power charges, to meet CM

Industrialists upset at hiked power charges, to meet CM

Yellow beacon on car, 2 detained

MC Commissioner, MLA bury the hatchet ahead of CM visit

Residents want liquor vend on 66 Feet Road shut

After harsh winter, protesting Latifpura oustees brave sweltering summer

Work begins to construct four bridges over Sidhwan Canal

Work begins to construct four bridges over Sidhwan Canal

Days after garbage fire incident, Ludhiana MC removes accumulated waste

Fire at dumpsite on Tajpur Road

V-Trade app scam: Two brothers acquired properties, luxury cars in Ludhiana

Trading app racket busted, 3 arrested in Ludhiana

CM inaugurates new bus stand in Patiala

CM inaugurates new bus stand in Patiala

Project conceived, started during my tenure, says Capt Amarinder Singh

Gridlock leaves motorists harried

Patiala MC razes illegal construction on govt land

Patiala civic body installs ventilation shafts