Sub-divisional Hospital Samrala first in state

Tribune News Service

Ludhiana, January 2

Sub-divisional Hospital (SDH), Samrala, has stood first in the state under the Kayakalp Scheme. The list has been released by Punjab Health System Corporation (PHSC) and the Samrala hospital with 89 per cent marks stood first in the state, said Civil Surgeon Dr Jasbir Singh Aulakh.

The Kayakalp Scheme is a quarterly inspection programme under the National Health Mission and is aimed at upholding hospital standards across various crucial criteria such as infrastructure, maintenance, cleanliness, landscaping, gardening etc.

He added the competition was held by the Union government under the Kayakalp scheme. A survey was conducted at the hospitals during which factors like cleanliness, disposal of biomedical waste, infection control were taken into consideration.

In the sub-divisional category, SDH Samrala stood first while 36 other government health institutions from Ludhiana performed well and achieved more than 70 per cent marks.